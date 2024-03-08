Max Verstappen took an excellent pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and here are the full results from the session.

Charles Leclerc will join him on the front row, with Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso set to line up on the second row.

Quite apart from the rest of the weekend, rookie driver Oliver Bearman was behind the wheel for Ferrari in replacing the unwell Carlos Sainz at short notice, with the Spaniard having had surgery for appendicitis on Friday.

And in a tight Q1 session, Bearman managed to make it through despite his relative lack of time behind the wheel – with the Saubers of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, whose hastily-repaired car just about made it out on track following a big crash in FP3, were knocked out alongside the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, as well as Logan Sargeant.

And in Q2, Bearman would fall by just 0.036s and, despite the small gap to Lewis Hamilton in front of him in P10, he apologised, saying to Ferrari on team radio: “That was a messy session, sorry about that.”

That came after a red flag stoppage for the stricken Nico Hulkenberg, whose Haas suffered an apparent power unit problem early in Q2, with Alex Albon, Kevin Magnussen and Daniel Ricciardo the others to drop out.

But Q3 is where Red Bull showed their hand, with Max Verstappen clocking a 1:27.472 to go three tenths clear of team-mate Sergio Perez after his first run.

Fernando Alonso was optimistic of trying to muscle in on the fight for the front row, but it was a tight battle between himself, Perez and Leclerc in their final runs.

In the end, only half a tenth separated them as the Ferrari driver put himself on the front row alongside Verstappen, with Perez and Alonso on the second row together.

Oscar Piastri pipped Lando Norris in the in-McLaren fight, with the Woking-based team locking out the third row and both Mercedes drivers on the fourth row.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024: Qualifying results

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:27.472

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.319

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.335

4 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.374

5 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.617

6 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.660

7 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.844

8 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.988

9 Yuki TSUNODA RB +1.075

10 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.100

11 Oliver BEARMAN Ferrari 1:28.642

12 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.338

13 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +0.378

14 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +0.383

15 Nico HULKENBERG Haas NO TIME SET

16 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber 1:29.179

17 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.296

18 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.300

19 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.347

20 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber NO TIME SET

