With qualifying now complete, here is a look at when the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will start on Sunday, from around the world.

Races in years gone by at Jeddah have been both dramatic and demanding, with high workload placed on the drivers on one of the fastest – and most challenging – circuits on the calendar.

Saudi Arabian GP: What time does the race start in Jeddah?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will start at 8pm local time at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday 20 April 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United Kingdom: 6pm

Central European Time**: 7pm

United States and Canada*: 10am Pacific, 1pm Eastern

Mexico: 11am

South Africa: 7pm

Gulf Standard Time: 9pm

India: 10.30pm

Indonesia*: 12am [Western Indonesia Time] [Monday 21 April]

China: 1am [Monday 21 April]

Singapore: 1am [Monday 21 April]

Japan: 2am [Monday 21 April]

Australia*: 3am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Monday 21 April]

New Zealand: 5am [Monday 21 April]

How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

Sky Sports F1’s live coverage begins 90 minutes before lights out in Jeddah, continues through the race and brings you all the post-race reaction from trackside.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of the race from 10.30pm on Sunday 20 April.

Radio listeners will also be able to follow the action live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with commentary beginning from 5.50pm.

You can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

The race will get underway at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific on Sunday 20 April 2025.

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP in other major territories

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

