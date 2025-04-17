Formula 1 is facing a weekend of extreme heat at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, with an ambient high of 31°C forecast.

That means the track temperature could hover around the 50′ mark.

Formula 1 is racing in Saudi Arabia for the fifth time, the Jeddah Corniche circuit playing host to round five of the F1 2025 championship.

Despite being an evening event, both qualifying and the Grand Prix starting at 7pm, temperatures soared in previous years – and this year could even be a few degrees hotter.

Friday 18 April 2025 – FP1 (3:30pm local)

The forecast for FP1, the opening session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, is an ambient temperature of 28°C with wind gusts of 30 to 40kph.

The humidity will be the more difficult part for the drivers to deal with, that at a sticky and wet 70 per cent.

Friday 18 April 2025 – FP2 (7pm local)

As an evening session, one could expect the temperature to fall a degree or two but it won’t in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening. The wind will drop with gusts down to 20kph with humidity levels falling to 65%.

There is no chance of overnight rain to break that.

Saturday 19 April 2025 – FP3 (3:30pm local)

On Saturday, the drivers can expect a high of 29°C for FP3, with the wind picking up and the humidity too.

Saturday 19 April 2025 – Qualifying (7pm local)

But in qualifying humidity will be down to 60 per cent. Not exactly pleasant, but better than in the previous sessions.

The high for qualifying is 29°C and there is no chance of rain.

Sunday 20 April 2025 – Grand Prix (7pm local)

There’s good news and bad news for the Grand Prix with the ambient temperature 29°C but the heat index sits at 32, the hottest for the weekend.

Humidity is down to 60 per cent and the wind will also die down to just 5 to 15 kph.

There is zero chance of rain giving the drivers a bit of relief.

Despite the extreme conditions, many of the drivers have already ruled out wearing the FIA’s new cooling vest as they do not think the wearable tech is up to scratch.

“No, is the answer,” said Oscar Piastri. “I think it still has a bit of fine tuning to go.

“I think it’s been a good process with the FIA and the manufacturers with the cooling system, and I think it will be a big positive for us. But for me personally, it’s not quite ready to be used.”

Esteban Ocon explained his hesitation, saying: “The way the seats are designed and some of the vests – it’s very different to what we are currently using. It’s much more bulky and a lot bigger. We would need to basically redo a complete seat and I’m not even sure that doing that would still be suitable in corners.

“So yeah, good initiative, but I think they need a bit more thought behind it, or from our side as well, on how we could accommodate it better.”

