Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025: What time does qualifying start on Saturday?

Friday practice is all over at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, so here is a closer look at when qualifying starts on Saturday.

It will be another close session around the streets of Jeddah, but with an evening start in Europe, it will be a late night/early morning watch in other parts of the world.

Saudi Arabian GP: When does qualifying start at Jeddah on Saturday?

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying starts at 8pm local time on Saturday 19 April 2025, which equates to the following times in these territories:

United Kingdom: 6pm

Central European Time**: 7pm

United States and Canada*: 10am Pacific, 1pm Eastern

Mexico: 11am

South Africa: 7pm

Gulf Standard Time: 9pm

India: 10.30pm

Indonesia*: 12am [Western Indonesia Time] [Sunday 20 April]

China: 1am [Sunday 20 April]

Singapore: 1am [Sunday 20 April]

Japan: 2am [Sunday 20 April]

Australia*: 3am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Sunday 20 April]

New Zealand: 5am [Sunday 20 April]

More on the F1 2025 season with PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

👉 The best value-for-money F1 races to watch in style!

How to watch Saudi Arabian GP qualifying in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying at 9.30pm on Saturday 19 April.

You can also get involved with our popular live qualifying Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to watch Saudi Arabian GP qualifying in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

Qualifying will get underway at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific on Saturday 19 April 2025.

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire session as it happens with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.

How to watch Saudi Arabian GP qualifying in other major territories

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Read next: F1 qualifying format: What is the current system used in Formula 1?