Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025: What time does qualifying start on Saturday?
Friday practice is all over at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, so here is a closer look at when qualifying starts on Saturday.
It will be another close session around the streets of Jeddah, but with an evening start in Europe, it will be a late night/early morning watch in other parts of the world.
Saudi Arabian GP: When does qualifying start at Jeddah on Saturday?
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying starts at 8pm local time on Saturday 19 April 2025, which equates to the following times in these territories:
United Kingdom: 6pm
Central European Time**: 7pm
United States and Canada*: 10am Pacific, 1pm Eastern
Mexico: 11am
South Africa: 7pm
Gulf Standard Time: 9pm
India: 10.30pm
Indonesia*: 12am [Western Indonesia Time] [Sunday 20 April]
China: 1am [Sunday 20 April]
Singapore: 1am [Sunday 20 April]
Japan: 2am [Sunday 20 April]
Australia*: 3am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Sunday 20 April]
New Zealand: 5am [Sunday 20 April]
How to watch Saudi Arabian GP qualifying in the UK
Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!
For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying at 9.30pm on Saturday 19 April.
You can also get involved with our popular live qualifying Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.
How to watch Saudi Arabian GP qualifying in the US
In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.
Qualifying will get underway at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific on Saturday 19 April 2025.
Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire session as it happens with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.
How to watch Saudi Arabian GP qualifying in other major territories
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:
Argentina: Fox Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes
Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)
Central Asia: Setanta Sports
China: CCTV
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
India: FanCode
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV
Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN
Mexico: Fox Sports
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)
Pakistan: A Sports
Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)
Spain: DAZN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
