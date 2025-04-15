The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is upon us this weekend, and for viewers based in the UK, here is a handy guide for how you are able to watch the race live.

It could be another thriller under the lights in Jeddah, but with paid and free-to-air options in the United Kingdom, here is a look at how to keep up with all the action on TV this weekend.

How can I watch or live stream the Bahrain Grand Prix in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

With Sky Sports F1 carrying live coverage of every session throughout the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, here is a look at when broadcasts will begin in the UK, with when each session starts in brackets:

Friday 18 April

Free practice 1: 2pm [session starts at 2.30pm]

Free practice 2: 5.45pm [6pm start]

Saturday 19 April

Free practice 3: 2.15pm [2.30pm start]

Qualifying: 5pm [6pm start]

Sunday 20 April

Race: 4.30pm [6pm start]

More key information for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend

👉 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Start times, schedule and how to watch

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying records between team-mates

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for free in the UK

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix all weekend, which will be broadcast at the following times:

Qualifying: 9.30pm, Saturday 19 April

Race: 10.30pm, Sunday 20 April

But to follow the race live without a paywall, you can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to listen to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the UK

For radio listeners, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will be carrying a full live commentary of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from 5.50pm BST.

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?