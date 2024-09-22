Scathing ‘cowardly’ claim as Audi reportedly complete F1 2025 line-up

Audi have reportedly completed their F1 2025 line-up with the Hinwil team re-signing Valtteri Bottas “for a year”, a team boss told Swiss publication Blick.

Audi, which will continue running as Sauber next season before Audi rebrand the team in 2026, were one of the first teams to have a say in the driver market when they signed Nico Hulkenberg back in April.

Have Audi signed off on their F1 2025 line-up?

Now they’re the last, outside the Red Bull outfits that is, to complete their line-up and it is reportedly Bottas who’ll be staying on.

Despite the Finn sitting down in 22nd place in the Drivers’ Championship in what is usually a 20-driver Formula 1 field, Blick reports he’s been handed a stay of execution with a new one-year deal.

The Swiss publication was informed of this by a team boss, who told Roger Benoit in Singapore: “Do you know that Bottas has signed again for a year?”

The article went on to stress that this is someone who can be trusted having previously broken the news about Audi taking over Sauber.

How the F1 2025 grid is shaping up

Benoit, though, is clearly not happy with Audi/Sauber’s decision to stick with the 35-year-old instead of giving youth an opportunity.

“Audi-Sauber seems to be taking the cowardly transfer route for 2025 – and is opening a retirement home in Hinwil! Valtteri Bottas is said to have signed a new contract with the racing team,” Benoit wrote.

He added: “What a great Italian stroke of genius by the new boss Mattia Binotto (54), with the in-house lawyer and substitute team boss Alessandro Alunni-Bravi.”

The team were said to be considering Formula 2 driver and McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto with McLaren team boss Andrea Stella giving the Brazilian his blessing should he be offered the Sauber team.

“If Binotto came to me… when you have such a talent, definitely you’re not going to stop him having a chance in Formula 1,” Stella said in Singapore on Thursday.

“At the same time, we will be definitely interested in finding a way to keep him in the McLaren family, because I think he’s a talent that in the future could be important for McLaren.”

However, days later, it appears Binotto and Co. have opted to stick with experience over youth.

