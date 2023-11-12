Scathing Ferrari criticism identifies ‘exactly what is going wrong’ with them

Ferrari have come in for criticism for the number of mistakes and problems they cause themselves.

The modern Ferrari has become known for shooting itself in the foot time and time again.

The most recent example was a hydraulic problem on Charles Leclerc’s car in Brazil which saw him crash in the formation lap and pick up the second DNS of his career.

Timo Glock blasts Ferrari’s frequent mistakes

It is moments like Leclerc’s issue that has caused Timo Glock to comment on the state of Ferrari and said that the kind of mistakes Ferrari are making simply cannot happen to a top team.

“In Brazil, Leclerc was again a main story because of the fact he didn’t make the start due to the hydraulic problem and subsequent crash,” the former Virgin driver told RacingNews365.

“That just can’t happen at a top team.

“If you compare it to Red Bull, they don’t have problems on a technical level, and that is exactly what is going wrong with Ferrari.”

But it was not just the team that was coming in for criticism with Glock also noting that the drivers, in particular Leclerc, have not been up to the required level.

“If they don’t make a wrong strategic choice, they have a mechanical problem or a driver makes a mistake,” Glock continued.

“That means Ferrari remains inconsistent, because of some circuits, they do have the speed to really compete.

“Max is performing at a top level, and it is incredibly clear that he is grabbing multiple records, that also puts Red Bull in a strong position strategically, as he can extend a stint by maybe five to eight laps.

“The rest find themselves in a predicament, and Ferrari needs to raise the level and understand how they can improve the car towards next year on every level.”

The number of mistakes is not lost on Leclerc either. Speaking after his crash at the French Grand Prix last year, the Monégasque said that was the reason why he did not deserve to win the championship.

“It’s my fault and if I keep doing mistakes like this then I deserve to not win the championship.

“The level is very high this year, I’ve been performing at a high level, but if I keep doing these mistakes then it’s pointless to be at a high level.”

Heading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari are third in the standings, 20 points behind Mercedes.

