Michael Schumacher joined the list of F1 World Champions signing the helmet that Jackie Stewart will wear when he drives the 1973 Tyrrell 006 F1 car in Bahrain ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The helmet will be auctioned to raise money for Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity.

Michael Schumacher has signed Jackie Stewart’s helmet

Schumacher suffered life-changing brain injuries in a freak skiing accident in 2013 when the seven-time World Champion fell while on the slopes with his son Mick in the French Alps.

He was airlifted to the hospital at Moutiers, before being transferred to a specialist trauma unit in Grenoble where the extent of his injuries became apparent with a press release revealing it was “extremely serious”.

Having undergone life-saving operations, the next step in his rehabilitation was a move to the University Hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland before he was able to return home, where his treatment has continued ever since.

His family has been fiercely protective of his privacy in the face of several notable attacks on it, the most recent resulting in a jail sentence for the mastermind behind a blackmail scheme.

But 12 years on, Schumacher has – with the help of his wife Corinna – signed an iconic helmet for Stewart, one that the triple World Champion will wear when he drives the 1973 Tyrrell 006 F1 car in Bahrain on Sunday.

According to reports, Corinna assisted Schumacher in penning his initials ‘MS’ onto the helmet that will be auctioned to raise funds for Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity.

Stewart told the Daily Mail: “It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause – a disease for which there is no cure. His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us.”

The helmet, carrying Stewart’s Royal Stewart Tartan colours, includes the signatures of every living F1 World Champion, including the three on today’s grid – Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Stewart set up Race Against Dementia when his wife Helen was diagnosed with dementia. The Race Against Dementia Fellowship Programme funds and supports the world’s most promising scientific talent, backing promising research projects to accelerate progress towards a cure and treatment.

