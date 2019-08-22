Mick Schumacher has said he doesn’t know how long it will be before he makes the step up from Formula 2 to Formula 1.

The German won his first F2 race in Hungary after starting from reverse-grid pole but has often struggled to live up to sky-high expectations this season.

“I think only time can tell,” Schumacher said when asked about an F1 move, as quoted by f1i.com.

“Obviously having the first victory in F2 is a great thing. I still need to work a lot on myself. Whether I go to F1 next year or in two years or three years, I don’t know.

“Only time can tell that. I will do my best possible to try to learn as much as possible so that when I do make the step, I am ready and comfortable.”

Schumacher, who is a member of the Ferrari driver academy and recently drove the F2004, admits that he struggled with confidence prior to getting his first win but feels less pressure now.

“I think it’s true that in a way, the first one is the hardest, but obviously it’s also once you get that win, it gives you a lot of confidence,” he added.

“It gives you a lot of confidence to go into the next round, especially getting towards the end of the season now.

“We had some very strong performances, but not enough points for what we had.

“I think I refer back to Red Bull Ring or Silverstone where the pace was great, but in many ways, we didn’t manage to really exploit it.

“In general, I’m really happy that we managed to get that win, but mostly also getting those points in.”

