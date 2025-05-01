Scuderia Ferrari unveil unique blue-accented livery for Miami Grand Prix

When the Formula 1 circus comes to the Miami Grand Prix, teams are invited to cast off their usual attire in order to adopt something a little more exciting.

Scuderia Ferrari is one of those teams, and it has used its partnership with HP to inspire its latest one-off livery.

Ferrari, HP debut new, ultra-light livery

When you tune into the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, you might be surprised to see the scarlet Ferraris are looking a little blue.

That’s because team partner HP is keen on celebrating the one-year anniversary of its partnership with Ferrari by taking on a slightly bigger role in the livery department.

While your gaze will almost certainly be drawn to the HP blue, there’s a whole lot more to this livery than meets the eye!

Engineers at HP and Ferrari put their heads together to create a livery unlike anything seen before. The livery is composed of a film that wraps around the car, and it’s here that several engineering milestones have been hit.

The film itself is PVC-free and fully recyclable. Further, it’s 14% lighter than the previous wrap, and up to 17% thinner, with increased thermal resistance — something that’s sure to come in handy this weekend down in Florida.

In a sport like Formula 1, even the most minute changes can make all the difference, so those wrap innovations could come to play a significant role in the performance of the car.

“Our collaboration with Ferrari is a testament to how HP is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc.

“Together, we are harnessing technology, performance, and innovation to create and co-engineer exceptional experiences on and off the track. As HP continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to define the Future of Work, we are setting new standards for collaboration and innovation.”

Benedetto Vigna, CEO Ferrari, said, “It all started one year ago at the Miami Grand Prix and since then, we’ve seen how deeply aligned our two companies are when it comes to the importance of people to boosting innovation, striving for excellence, and pushing boundaries.

“This Grand Prix will mark the return to the place where the collaboration between our two companies began, with a celebration of this journey featuring a bold new asymmetric livery.

“It is an expression of our shared belief in the power of design, technology, and performance to drive meaningful change.

“Beyond the racetrack, this partnership has also allowed us to elevate how we work every day. Thanks to HP’s cutting-edge devices and technologies, we’ve been able to enhance the efficiency, connectivity, and flexibility of our workspaces, providing every member of our team with the best possible environment in which to perform at their highest level.

“It’s a symbol of how far we’ve come together, and a glimpse of the road ahead. We’re proud to continue this collaboration with HP as we look to a very promising future.”

