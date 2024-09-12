Adrian Newey does not foresee a Sebastian Vettel comeback in Formula 1, with the four-time World Champion having retired in 2022.

Vettel’s name has been linked, at times this season, with a potential comeback with Sauber, which will become the Audi factory team in 2026; but Newey, who led on the design of the cars to power Vettel’s title-winning years, does not see him returning to the sport.

Sebastian Vettel F1 comeback? Adrian Newey does not see it happening

Vettel went testing with the Porsche 963 Hypercar team earlier in 2024, but did not pursue the opportunity to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this season.

When it comes to the possibility of the German coming back to Formula 1, however, the outgoing Red Bull chief technology officer believes his life in retirement is one that he is enjoying away from the sport.

“No, I can’t see that, no,” Newey told the High Performance Podcast when asked if Vettel returning to Formula 1 would be a possibility.

“He’s enjoying his life, he’s moved on. He’s doing different things and fair play to him.”

How is the F1 2025 grid looking as it stands?

New Audi F1 chief technical and chief operating officer Mattia Binotto spoke glowingly of Vettel when he was brought up in conversation recently, however, but many names are among the candidates to be at Sauber next season.

“Vettel? I adore him, having worked with him in the past,” Binotto told Sky Germany.

“Knowing him, you appreciate his greatness as a person even before as a driver.”

But when asked further about driver prospects, Binotto has spoken before about wanting to balance between the short and long-term prospects of the team moving forward, with Nico Hulkenberg having already signed for next season.

With that, though, he is yet to pick a second driver to partner the German.

“At the moment, I haven’t decided yet,” Binotto said.

“It will take a couple of weeks. I want to look around and make the right choice, not just for the short term.

“Mick Schumacher? He is on our list, as are other drivers.

“We’re not in a hurry; we’ll decide before the end of September.”

