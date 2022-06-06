Four-time former F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel would prefer a visit to Bathurst over the 2023 race in Las Vegas.

Vettel has revealed he would much prefer Formula 1 to make a trip to Australia’s Mount Panorama circuit, the venue for the legendary Bathurst 1000 V8 Supercars race, rather than the sport heading to Las Vegas.

From 2023, F1 will have three races in the United States as the sport continues to expand in regions outside of Europe. Alongside the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Texas, F1 recently hosted its first Miami Grand Prix with Las Vegas set for its first race since 1982 next year.

The circuit will incorporate part of The Strip, with the race set to be held at night-time to ensure the neon lighting of the city forms the backdrop for the event.

However, Vettel said he would much prefer making a trek to the New South Wales region of Australia in order to race at Bathurst – although Mount Panorama would require a lot of upgrading works to meet the FIA’s Grade 1 standards.

Those standards are a pre-requisite for a racing venue to host a grand prix, but Bathurst is currently only Grade 3 according to the most recently available FIA documentation. That FIA licence has also expired, as of August 2021.

Speaking to a local crowd during an Aston Martin fans’ forum at the Australian Grand Prix, Vettel outlined his reasons why he would like F1 to visit the legendary circuit.

“I’d rather go to Bathurst!” Vettel said when asked about Las Vegas, smiling as his comments drew a big cheer from the audience.

“Take the cash we’ll take to Vegas and invest it in great tracks that already exist. That would be a real challenge. I think that track is a monster.”

Vettel has yet to turn a wheel at the Bathurst circuit but revealed it is on his bucket list.

“I’ve never been,” he said. “But one day I hope to go and experience it.”

Vettel also revealed he is not a fan of Las Vegas and smiled when asked for his opinion on Formula 1 heading to Nevada.

“To be honest, I’ve been to Vegas,” he said. “I didn’t really like it. I think it’s too busy and people misbehave.

“Nothing against misbehaving, but it’s just when you go too far. Vegas seems to be a hotspot for people who just go too far – when it’s not funny anymore.”