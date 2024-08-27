Why Sebastian Vettel sees ‘big advantage’ for Williams in signing Mick Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel has thrown his support behind the idea of Williams signing Mick Schumacher for the rest of the season, should such an option arise.

The four-time World Champion admitted being “a bit biased” in this regard, given the pair’s close relationship, but he sees a “big advantage” in multiple areas for the team, if they decide to part ways with Logan Sargeant.

The future of Sargeant has been called into question after a heavy crash in FP3 at Zandvoort at the weekend ruled him out of qualifying, with a continued deficit to Alex Albon prompting both Toto Wolff and Christian Horner to say they would be willing to loan their reserve drivers to the team if needed, with Schumacher and Liam Lawson in the frame.

With Schumacher having been on the grid for two seasons with Haas before moving into a reserve role at Mercedes, driving for Alpine’s Hypercar team in the World Endurance Championship this year, Mercedes team principal Wolff said he would be “cheering for” his reserve driver to get such an opportunity to get back on the grid.

But given Schumacher’s added experience on the grid, maturity gained from the past two seasons and his knowledge of the power unit Williams use, Vettel put his hand up in support of the 25-year-old.

“If it was my decision, I’d be leaning towards Mick,” Vettel told German publication Bild.

“Of course I’m a bit biased because he’s my friend, but he’s the best solution in my eyes. Mick has two years’ experience in Formula 1 as a driver, has a very broad technical insight thanks to his current role, knows the Mercedes engine and has matured a lot as a person since leaving Haas.

“Mick is a good racing driver. He’s won Formula 2 and Formula 3 – that’s no mean feat. Now he has matured even more.

“I’m sure he could impress at Williams. Especially as, unlike other candidates, he knows the Formula 1 driver line-up and the circuits. That’s a big advantage.

“It’s always important to have the right environment. He has that in his private life anyway, but that wasn’t quite the case at Haas. Then it’s difficult for every driver to get the maximum out of themselves and the car.

“He could do that at Williams. I hope he gets the chance and can show the world what he’s made of.

“Mick has been unfairly branded because of his two years at Haas. Sure, he made mistakes, but the car wasn’t competitive. Many people have the wrong image of him.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Mick Schumacher is the favourite to replace Sargeant, should Williams make the decision to cut ties with him before the end of the season.

