Sebastian Vettel Goodwood outing postponed as Saturday running called off

Fans hoping to see Sebastian Vettel on the track one more time will have to wait a bit longer after the Saturday of the Goodwood Festival of Speed was called off.

With severe weather battering the West Sussex region of England, organisers announced on Friday that they were monitoring the forecasts and set to make a decision as to whether Saturday’s running could go ahead.

They came to that decision late on Friday night, opting to call off the Saturday for the first time in 30 years in order to keep fans safe.

In a statement, Goodwood said: “It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will

not go ahead tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023). After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

“On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

“This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30 year history.

“The event will resume as planned on Sunday.”

Vettel had been due to appear on both the Saturday and Sunday in multiple cars from his own collection including Nigel Mansell’s championship-winning Williams FW14B and Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8 from 1993 but fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the four-time F1 World Champion will now have to wait until Sunday.

Vettel was not the only driver in attendance with McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri due to appear across the weekend. Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant of Williams alongside Mercedes’ reserve driver Mick Schumacher were also set to make an appearance.

Goodwood stressed that Sunday’s running is a sold out event meaning anyone with a Saturday ticket would not be able to access the site. All ticket holders for Saturday will be communicated with in the coming days regarding a refund and Goodwood asked that customers requesting refunds please do not try to contact the ticket office over the weekend, but instead visit the FAQs.