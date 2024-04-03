On the eve of the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix, it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest major Formula 1 headlines.

Former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel has weighed in on the Christian Horner investigation with a stance very similar to that of Lewis Hamilton, while Toto Wolff hitting out at a “maniac”, otherwise known as Michael Masi it seems, is also a part of today’s offering. Let us dive into the action.

Sebastian Vettel wants ‘transparency’ after Christian Horner investigation

After Red Bull GmbH dismissed a case brought against Red Bull Racing team principal Horner by a fellow employee following an internal investigation, no details about said investigation or its contents have been made public, with the likes of Hamilton calling for the details to emerge.

And Vettel, who won four World titles with Red Bull in a row between 2010-13, has made the same call so that a fair opinion can be formed, as right now “things are going round in circles”.

Read more – Sebastian Vettel calls for ‘transparency’ after Christian Horner investigation at Red Bull

Toto Wolff revisits Abu Dhabi 2021 and ‘totally unimportant person’

The 2021 title decider in Abu Dhabi went down as one of the most controversial races in Formula 1 history, Hamilton having recently reflected back on that event, where he controversially missed out on a record-breaking eighth World Championship.

And Wolff – pointing the finger at “an utter pathological egomaniac” – certainly believes Mercedes and Hamilton were robbed on that night. While not naming Masi, his previous comments mean it is near enough certain that he is who Wolff is referring to.

Read more – Toto Wolff blames ‘utter pathological maniac’ for Abu Dhabi 2021 decision

Max Verstappen breaks Red Bull contract rule ahead of Japanese GP?

Back to the here and now and Verstappen – who became World Champion for the first time at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP – is looking to return to winning ways this weekend at Suzuka.

And as part of his time spent in Japan, Verstappen, according to Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, has been enjoying some skiing, despite his Red Bull contract apparently forbidding this. Marko quickly then reached for the mute button.

Read more – Max Verstappen indulges in banned pre-Japanese GP activity as Helmut Marko lets slip

Further shock McLaren exit confirmed ahead of Japanese GP

In a recent announcement out of the blue, McLaren confirmed changes to their senior technical team which included the departure of ex-Ferrari figure David Sanchez – who had only joined as technical director of car concept and performance in January – citing a misalignment between the role he agreed to and what it actually turned out to be.

And now McLaren’s driver development programme boss Emanuele Pirro has confirmed that his time with the team is over.

Read more – Another McLaren figure confirms shock exit on eve of Japanese Grand Prix

McLaren unveil special livery for Suzuka visit

Last season McLaren secured a double podium finish in Japan and they will hope for a similar success story this time around, armed with an MCL38 which will sport a unique design for Suzuka.

McLaren unveiled the livery – in partnership with team sponsor British American Tobacco’s Vuse brand – on Wednesday ahead of the race weekend, and since they are in Japan, it of course features dragons.

Read next – McLaren roll out striking new-look livery for Japanese Grand Prix