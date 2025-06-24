Sebastian Vettel could soon be back in the Formula 1 paddock with Red Bull, although in what role “remains to be seen.”

The four-time F1 World Champion, who retired at the end of the F1 2022 season, confirmed he is speaking with Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko.

Could Sebastian Vettel be back in the F1 paddock?

Vettel spent seven full seasons on the Formula 1 grid with Red Bull teams, starting at Toro Rosso where he was the surprise winner of the 2008 Italian Grand Prix, before moving onto Red Bull Racing.

He won four World titles with the Milton Keynes squad in a run that began in 2010, when he went into the season finale third in the standings and emerged champion, and ended in 2013 as he secured 13 wins on his way to the title.

The German switched to Ferrari after falling to fifth in the standings in 2014, but never reached the heights of a World title again, with two runner-up results before announcing his shock retirement in 2022 during his second season with Aston Martin.

But declaring never say never to the prospect of returning to Formula 1, Vettel has revealed he is in talks with Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko – though, he won’t be Max Verstappen’s next team-mate.

“There have been a few headlines now. I still get on very well with Helmut, and we are also in exchange on the topic,” sport.de quotes Vettel as having told ORF podcast, ‘Sport am Sonntag’.

He went on to say the talks were “not yet intense and in-depth, but it may be something that can play a role.

“In what form remains to be seen.”

Vettel has been tipped to be Red Bull’s next Marko, replacing the 82-year-old when he finally decides to retire.

Marko would be happy to have Vettel as his successor.

“That was an idea of ​​mine,” he told OE24 earlier this year, “but it’s not ready for a decision; we’re still a long way from that.

“I don’t know who wants to retire me at the end of the year. I certainly don’t plan to do that yet: if you don’t use it, you lose it.”

Vettel says it would be big shoes to fill.

“He is irreplaceable,” said the 37-year-old. “Let’s leave it that way.

“His character alone … and he has made a very, very large contribution to what the whole team has done over the years since 2005. And it might not even be the goal for someone to replace him.

“He’s said a few times that he’s going to quit, but he’s still there. I wish for him that he will be here for a very long time. But of course, at some point things will continue inexorably and he knows that. He is a brutal realist and can assess things quite well. He will feel when the time is right.

“I also have to admit that I haven’t been so close in recent years. But I do think I know what he’s doing. And no matter how it happens, you can still learn a very, very much from him.”

