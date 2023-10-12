Sebastian Vettel talks ‘dream answer’ amidst comeback rumours

Sebastian Vettel has downplayed talk of a Formula 1 comeback, saying he didn’t decide to retire from the sport only to “cancel it a year later”.

After months of speculation, Vettel made the call midway through the 2022 season that enough was enough, he would retire at the end of the season.

Almost from the get-go, he was dogged by questions of a potential comeback, which is something the German never ruled out, saying ‘never say never’.

Are Sebastian Vettel’s F1 days over for good?

Now 11 months on from his last race, the 36-year-old has made a few appearances in the paddock leading to suggestions a return could be on the cards.

Although taking up a management role is the most prevalent rumour, Vettel’s former boss Helmut Marko doesn’t believe his days of racing in Formula 1 are “over”.

“I think the driver situation is not over for him yet,” the 80-year-old told ServusTV last month.

Vettel, though, has downplayed talk of a return to the F1 grid.

“You can never rule out something like that, but at some point the time will be over,” he told the German Press Agency.

“My age isn’t the issue and it was my decision to draw the line. But I didn’t draw it just to cancel it a year later.

“I have the privilege of spending more time with my family and my children, that is a priority. Just as I have rediscovered the world in recent years, Formula 1, no matter how big it may be, always has become smaller.”

The four-time World Champion has also been linked to World Endurance Championship team Jota, who next season will put two cars on the grid.

Jota team principal Sam Hignett recently confirmed he is in talks with Vettel, also with Jenson Button and Robert Kubica.

“We are speaking to Seb, there are discussions, but nothing is done,” he told Motorsport.com. “We are speaking to a lot of people, some who are high up on the list and some others who aren’t so high.”

Vettel is in no hurry to decide if he wants to get back into the cockpit of a racing car.

“I’m excited about that myself,” he said.

“But that was exactly my intention: not to immediately take on the next task or get into the next cockpit and first get to know the side of me that can try anything and has time.

“I haven’t had that in the past. I live in one phase where you can feel and discover yourself a little differently. At the same time, I really enjoy the time with the family.

“That’s why I can’t give this dream answer as to what will be on my line in the future.”

