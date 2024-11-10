Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has revealed how he talked Sebastian Vettel out of a plan to launch a stunning Formula 1 comeback.

Vettel stands as one of the most decorated drivers in F1 history, with four World Championships and 53 grand prix victories to his name.

Bernie Ecclestone talked Sebastian Vettel out of F1 comeback ‘dreams’

The German became the first man in history to win each of his first four titles in successive years during his period of dominance between 2010 and 2013 – a feat likely to be matched by reigning World Champion Max Verstappen in the coming weeks.

After a glorious spell with Red Bull, Vettel had stints with Ferrari and Aston Martin before bringing the curtain down on his glittering career at the end of the F1 2022 season.

However, the 37-year-old has been frequently linked with a return ever since, with rumours of a sensational comeback peaking after Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari was announced last winter.

Vettel revealed that he had exchanged messages with Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, after Hamilton’s exit was confirmed, before insisting that he had “no active plans” to return to racing.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Vettel tested Porsche’s hypercar with a view to racing in the World Endurance Championship and the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours event.

However, a Porsche deal failed to materialise with Vettel still yet to race competitively since leaving F1 two years ago.

Ecclestone is known to be a close friend of Vettel’s and has revealed his influence in dissuading the veteran to launch a comeback.

He told Swiss-German publication Blick: “I had to talk him out of his comeback dreams. Why should a four-time world champion do that to himself?”

F1 comebacks have come with mixed results throughout the sport’s history, with Niki Lauda returning after a two-year absence to add a third World Championship to his collection in 1984.

Vettel’s boyhood idol Michael Schumacher, meanwhile, famously failed to replicate the record-breaking success of his ‘first career’ upon his return with Mercedes in 2010.

Schumacher retired three years later having added just a single podium finish, at the 2012 European Grand Prix in Valencia, to his tally.

In recent years, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso have returned to enjoy more F1 success, having remained active during their time away from the elite category.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after a demo run behind the wheel of Ayrton Senna’s 1993 McLaren at Imola in May, Vettel conceded that it “still hurts” to no longer be involved in F1.

He said: “It was a very tough decision [to retire]. It still hurts.

“I think it’s better now after one-and-a-half years of distance, but I think I’m very much at peace with it and enjoying my new life.”

“There’s lots of things that I miss, there’s also things that I don’t miss, so it’s always a give and take.

“Formula 1 these days is very, very intense.

“You look at the schedule, the amount of races, I think it’s not just something you feel as a driver, I think you’re probably lucky there really, but also as mechanics, engineers, working in the Formula 1 paddock, I think you guys [media] as well.

“So, it was a tough call when I made it. I was thinking about coming back and I knew beforehand that I will be thinking about it.

“But in the end, nothing has changed. I’m still happy with my decision.”

