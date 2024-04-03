Sebastian Vettel has been asked again about a possible Formula 1 return, and he admitted parts of the sport “excite me”, but others still do not.

The four-time World Champion walked away from Formula 1 at the end of 2022 after two seasons with Aston Martin, citing the need to spend more time with family and to work on his initiatives away from motorsport.

Sebastian Vettel gives latest update on F1 return possibility

Vettel recently conducted a lengthy test in the Porsche 963 Hypercar as he got back behind the wheel in earnest, with a potential outing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans mooted.

Whether or not this signals a greater intent on Vettel’s part to return to competitive motorsport remains to be seen, but he remains linked with a possible return to the Formula 1 grid in 2025.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News and reminded a seat is free at Mercedes next year, Vettel replied with a smile: “I didn’t know that.”

He then added: “Yeah, well, I don’t know. I mean, I still…there are bits that do excite me. Of course when I talk about it, but there are also bits that don’t and I think when I stopped…”

When pressed on that and asked what he misses about Formula 1, he responded: “Well, the thrill, the speed, I think the competition mostly really.

“Driving quickly doesn’t… It’s not the only thing, but it’s really the competition.”

With more than half the 2024 grid currently out of contract as it stands beyond the end of the season, there is currently no shortage of opportunities for Vettel to get back onto the grid, if the right opportunity arises.

He acknowledged that coming back to the grid does “cross my mind”, but is not predominant in his thoughts – given the family life he has for himself.

“I’m talking to a lot of people because I know them,” he said of his chats with people in the paddock, coyly.

“Not very specific. I mean, obviously it does cross my mind. I do think about it but it’s not the main thought.

“I have three kids at home. It’s busy every day. So there’s a lot of other thoughts that I have.”

Regarding the vacancy at Mercedes, he reiterated that he is in conversation with team principal and CEO Toto Wolff, but not necessarily over a drive in 2025.

Wolff has not named Vettel outright as one of the candidates to succeed Hamilton next season, but the four-time World Champion said he is in conversation with multiple team bosses about initiatives beyond what happens on the grid.

“I’m speaking to Toto. I don’t know if it qualifies as Mercedes, but about other things,” he said.

“You know, there’s ideas that I have, events that I’m planning going forward. So I did speak to a lot of other team principals as well – and not only about racing.”

