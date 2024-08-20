Sebastian Vettel’s dream of a return to Formula 1 has been left in tatters after it emerged that Audi do not want two German drivers for the F1 2025 season.

Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber team in time for F1’s new regulations in 2026, remain with one vacant seat for next year following the signing of Nico Hulkenberg from Haas.

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher out of Audi F1 2025 contention

The German manufacturer had been interested in Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon, but have been forced to consider alternatives after missing out on their top two targets, who were recently confirmed to be joining Williams and Haas respectively.

Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, has been frequently linked with a sensational return this year, with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko revealing recently that “it’s not longer a secret” that the four-time World Champion has approached “one or two top teams.”

However, a report by Swiss-German publication Blick has claimed that Audi F1 are not prepared “to let two Germans go head to head in 2025” in a crushing blow to Vettel’s comeback hopes.

No room for Sebastian Vettel? How the F1 2025 and F1 2026 grids are shaping up

The revelation will also come as a blow to Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time World Champion Michael, who is “also out” of contention to partner Hulkenberg.

Schumacher, who current combines his role as Mercedes reserve driver with a race seat with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, had been linked with a return to F1 with Audi, having lost his place in F1 with Haas at the end of 2022.

It is said that current incumbent Valtteri Bottas, who will turn 35 next week, is now in “pole position” to be retained by Sauber for F1 2025, with the “annoying rumours” linking Audi with Vettel and Schumacher set to end in due course.

Bottas, the former Mercedes driver, dropped a huge hint that he is likely to keep his seat for next season, recently posting an image to social media of his race number, 77, emblazoned on an Audi road car.

It is unclear why exactly Audi are reluctant to field an all-German driver line-up for F1 2025 following the signing of Hulkenberg on a multi-year contract in April.

Audi recently announced a series of high-level management changes, with former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto appointed to the dual role of chief operating and technical officer.

Binotto’s arrival came following the dismissals of former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl and chairman Oliver Hoffmann following persistent rumours of a power struggle between the pair.

The hiring of Binotto was followed by the appointment of Jonathan Wheatley as Audi F1 team principal, with the outgoing Red Bull sporting director expected to take up his new role by next July at the latest.

Wheatley played an instrumental role in Vettel’s four consecutive title triumphs with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

However, Binotto’s frosty relationship with Vettel is believed to have been another significant obstacle in the 37-year-old’s hopes of retaining to F1 with Audi.

Binotto was Ferrari team boss at the time Vettel was publicly dropped by the team in May 2020, with the Heppenheim-born driver known to have been hurt by the decision.

A deal with Audi would have seen Vettel return to the team with whom he started his F1 career in 2007, when he scored a point on debut for the Hinwil-based outfit (then BMW-Sauber) at the United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis.

Although Bottas is understood to be closing on a deal to remain with the team for F1 2025, reports in Germany last week claimed Audi had been warming to the idea of giving a younger driver a shot even before the recent management restructure.

Liam Lawson, the Red Bull reserve driver, and McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto had been mentioned as potential candidates, with IndyCar champion Alex Palou regarded as a wildcard option.

However, Palou, who was previously affiliated to McLaren and represented the team in first practice at the 2022 United States Grand Prix before a contract dispute, distanced himself from Audi last week, insisting the reports were “all fake.”

He told IndyStar: “It’s all fake. I know you cannot take my word, but I promise. It’s all fake.

“I’ve had no contact with Audi. Zero. I know you cannot take it [as truth], but I have not.

“I’m not going to say much, but I’m not trying to go [to F1]. I tried. I got a small taste, and it was fun, and I learned, but it didn’t happen, so I’m good.

“I’m not desperately seeing the news there and sending an email [to Audi] like, ‘Hey, I know we’re not in contact, but can we talk?’

“I’m good, I’m good.”

