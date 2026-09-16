Sebastian Vettel believes that sustainable fuel is the step forward for Formula 1, but qualified that statement with a warning.

At a time when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is insisting that V8 engines are coming back to the sport, running on sustainable fuel, Vettel stated that there is no “silver bullet” that will solve all problems.

Sebastian Vettel backs F1 sustainable fuel route, but…

Formula 1 introduced its new engine formula in 2026, one which has sparked major debate. The near 50/50 split of electrical and internal combustion power attracted criticism from the likes of multi-time world champions Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, was quick to tweak the regulations in response to concerns over the amount of battery recharging in play. Revisions to the balance of electrical versus ICE power are coming for F1 2027, more in favour of the ICE, with a further tweak expected for 2028.

Vettel, a four-time world champion, was asked by PlanetF1.com and others for his take on Formula 1 as it is today.

Vettel was speaking from the Italian Grand Prix, where he returned to the cockpit of a Formula 1 car, taking Michael Schumacher’s title-winning Ferrari F2002 for a demo run around Monza.

“I think it is exciting. Racing is exciting. I know what the question is, and I think that’s why it’s so exciting, you know, there’s so much more to unpack when you look at Formula 1,” said the former BMW-Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver.

“Of course, there’s from a driver’s point of view, ‘I want to drive the best car and I want to win races.’ But then, what is the best car? The car of 2002 has been a state-of-the-art car at that time and a pioneer, and represents so much for what Formula 1 stands for.

“The cars today do the same, and I think it’s about performance, precision, discipline, hard work, but also responsibility and taking that forward. So also caring about the future, which these cars are trying to do.

“I’m probably not agreeing on everything that we currently have in the regulations, from a driving point of view.

“But looking forward, I think that’s where there’s a huge chance to take people on board, and maybe also through a moment like today, remind them what the sport was, what the sport is, and what the sport should be and can be in the future, and to do it responsibly.

“One doesn’t have to exclude the other. I think we need to find practices with everything that we are able to combine things that we love.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has declared that F1 will return to V8s, running on sustainable fuel with minimal electric, by no later than 2031.

The ICE in the current F1 power unit operates on sustainable fuel.

Vettel is all for sustainable fuels as the way forward, but at a time where the on-track F1 product is under the microscope, issued a telling warning.

“There’s nothing you apply that fixes all the problems,” said Vettel when asked if he would welcome V8s or V10s on sustainable fuel. “I think there’s a lot of people in the paddock that I know, and I’ve been one of them, to look for the silver bullet and something that propels you forward and gives you an advantage. It’s not that one single thing. It’s always a combination of a lot of things.

“I think sustainable fuels are the step forward when you look at Formula 1 and racing. There’s huge potential, not just for Formula 1, but also to inspire other racing series.

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“Then I think if you shape the next generation of cars, there’s a lot of potential to do so responsibly, because some things that may be incredible from a technology point of view, might not be transferable to the streets, which I think there’s also responsibility to do that.

“If there is not that chance anymore, maybe you get to a point where you’re happy to simplify. You can achieve being responsible and setting an example in different ways and different tracks. Not just the racetrack, but even just next to the racetrack.

“I look forward to the future and what the future brings, because I think Formula 1 has so many nice values that shaped me and inspired me in my life, and touches a lot of people around the world, and has that power to do so on many other things that are meaningful and impactful.”

Vettel’s final race was the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Aston Martin.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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