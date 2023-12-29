Sebastian Vettel reveals his emotional last conversation with Michael Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel said “I miss my friend” Michael Schumacher, revealing the last conversation they had before the accident was Vettel breaking the news he was to become a father.

December 29, 2023 sadly marks 10 years since Schumacher suffered life-changing head injuries while skiing in the French Alps.

The seven-time World Champion has not been seen in public since, with his family understandably keeping information on his health private.

Sebastian Vettel to become a dad last thing he told Michael Schumacher

Speaking to RTL, Vettel discussed how his relationship with Schumacher grew “stronger and stronger” in the lead-up to his accident, the pair sharing the Formula 1 grid between 2010-12, also forming the German line-up which won six consecutive Race of Champions Nations’ Cup crowns between 2007-2012.

However, Vettel said the friendship between he and Schumacher grew to the point where racing “was no longer the biggest thing we had in common” and described him as an “extremely important” figure for advice and “inspiration” that has been missing in his life.

“It’s still very, very difficult,” said Vettel. “I don’t want to say to accept it, but to accept that he continues to fight.

“Yes, of course, I only wish him the best. But it’s still very often a topic I think about privately and I think about a lot and that is definitely a recurring theme.

“Of course, the first thoughts immediately went to the last conversation we had together and that couldn’t be more positive. I told him that I was going to be a father and what was coming for us.

“And I think I really appreciated it towards the end in that sense, where our relationship became stronger and stronger before the accident.

“Because I think we both got to know each other more and more and racing was no longer the biggest thing we had in common, but life in general and life with and around racing.

“And I just miss my friend.

He continued: “I believe in recent years he would have been extremely important. When I would have so many questions, he would definitely have so many answers, or he could provide inspiration. That’s missing, but of course, it is from a friend’s point of view with me.

“But for the family, it is of course much more difficult. At the time, Mick was a little boy or a boy, maybe not so small anymore but a teenager. Yes, I think that’s a completely different dimension, if the father has an accident and in that respect breaks away.”

Vettel retired from Formula 1 after the 2022 season with four World Championships to his name, achieved with Red Bull between 2010-13.

