Before getting behind the wheel of a Michael Schumacher title-winning Ferrari at Monza, Sebastian Vettel offered a poignant reflection on Schumacher’s legacy, and revealed what his message to the seven-time world champion would have been on that day.

Vettel suggested that Schumacher’s legacy would be felt during the demo run of the Ferrari F2002. He explained how he misses Schumacher today.

Sebastian Vettel: We will ‘feel Michael’ in Ferrari demo run

At the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari celebrated Schumacher’s legacy 30 years on from when he joined the team and 20 years after his final season with Ferrari.

As part of the occasion, Vettel, the four-time world champion, was back behind the wheel for Ferrari at Monza. He took Schumacher’s iconic 2002 title-winning Ferrari, the F2002, for a demo run around Monza, in front of the tifosi.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets ahead of his drive, Vettel explained what the special meaning for himself was.

“I think first and foremost, it’s to my friend and to remember that, which will be very emotional,” he said.

“He is my childhood hero, and later on, we had a deep connection with the friendship, got fairly close and shared so many nice memories.

“We’d much rather see him drive today than me, myself included.

“I’m looking forward to the moment in the car because I think it will be a moment where we will feel Michael, and what he stands for still, and hear him.

“I think there’s so much more than just a couple of laps. It’s his car, but it’s a championship-winning car from 2002. It’s a Ferrari in Monza, in front of the tifosi. I think there’s a lot more in there that makes a connection to me.

” love the sport. I don’t race anymore, but I still love it. I probably will love racing as long as I live, and that’s why I believe I also care so much. And these moments are so special.”

Vettel was asked by PlanetF1.com how much his return to the F1 cockpit reignites the adrenaline in him.

Vettel retired from Formula 1 and motorsport after the 2022 season.

“Well, I look forward to it,” he said. “I love that car, but I think it will be more emotions.

“It will be emotions first, and then the racing enthusiasts. Just because I think it means so much more, as I try to explain.

“But for sure, I’m also looking forward to getting a feel for the car. It won’t be like 2002, and I don’t have that much time either. But I will enjoy it for sure.”

Vettel was asked what he would say to Schumacher if he had the opportunity.

Schumacher has not appeared in public since suffering catastrophic head injuries in a 2013 skiing accident.

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“You drive. It’s yours,” Vettel confirmed. “I think that would be the first one today.

“Then I think there’s so much. I missed him so much in moments where I think he could be of real help.

“But that’s small, because the sort of loss after his accident and the pain for him and for his family is far bigger than what I or people might miss about him.”

Vettel was also quizzed on what he believed to be Schumacher’s true legacy in the sport.

F1 icon Schumacher is equalled only by Lewis Hamilton in terms of championship wins. He was also one of the sport’s more controversial drivers.

“His true legacy? I think you will feel it today,” said Vettel. “I think as simple as that.

“People deeply care for him, for what he has achieved, but he had his way of expressing it, and it was a way that was also not very popular all the time. Sometimes it was quite much the opposite, and some journalists of you have been around when it wasn’t very popular.

“But, I think you will feel his legacy today, and that’s powerful, and it’s great to be part of it.”

Rubens Barrichello, Schumacher’s Ferrari teammate throughout the title-double streak between 2000-04, also took in a celebratory Monza lap at the wheel of Schumacher’s F2002.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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