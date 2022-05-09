Sebastian Vettel has said both he and Mick Schumacher “should have done better” after the pair crashed into each other in the closing stages of the Miami Grand Prix.

Vettel and Schumacher’s relationship is perhaps one of the most wholesome on the grid with the Aston Martin driver providing the mentor figure just as Mick’s dad had done for Vettel many years ago but that relationship hit a rocky point during the Miami Grand Prix.

With Schumacher on course for the first points of his Formula 1 career, he crashed into Vettel late on to send the four-time World Champion out of the race and himself to the back of the grid. The Haas driver crossed the line in 15th having been forced to stop for a new front wing.

The stewards adjudged neither driver to be at fault but Vettel said after the race that both he and Schumacher “should have done better.”

“It is obviously a shame we both made contact and both missed scoring points,” the four-time World Champion said. “We should have done better, I need to look again.”

LAP 54/57 Contact between Schumacher and Vettel 💥 Schumacher's pursuit of his first points in F1 slips away#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kwdS0EXEx8 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 8, 2022

Vettel will be doubly disappointed having worked his way up from a pit-lane start to within the points only to see all of that disappear. Despite the DNF, Vettel felt the Aston Martin was “a bit better” following a poor start to the season.

“We had a problem with our fuel system and couldn’t make it out in time,” Vettel said. “It was surprising but once we figured it out we were fine to start.

“I think it [the car] was a bit better today. I was in traffic more or less the whole race but we were definitely a bit faster but hard to say right now.”

“It was tricky. Overtaking was difficult because the DRS effect isn’t that big, to be honest.”

It was almost another pointless race for Aston Martin as Vettel’s team-mate Lance Stroll originally finished in 12th, but after post-race penalties for Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo, both for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, Stroll was promoted to P10 and scored a point.

Aston Martin do though remain ninth in the Constructors’ Championship with only Williams behind them after five races.