Sebastian Vettel says Formula 1 returning to the Nurburgring was a big surprise to him but is excited for the challenge nonetheless.

With the four races in North and South America being cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the regions, it has been announced that the Nurburging will be one of the tracks standing in as a replacement race venue.

There hasn’t been an F1 Grand Prix at the track since 2013, while Germany wasn’t scheduled to host any races at all this year.

Vettel, currently the only German driver on the grid, will now get a home Grand Prix in 2020 after all and is unsurprisingly happy about it.

“The Nürburgring, what a big surprise! [There’s] still a Grand Prix in Germany this year!” The Ferrari driver told German press agency dpa.

“I’ve driven three times there in Formula 1 so far. With Red Bull, I have won it twice. Once I was second and the last time in 2013 I managed to win the race.”

BREAKING: We're racing at Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola! The three Grands Prix will make up rounds 11-13 of the 2020 F1 calendar, with Imola being a two-day event#EifelGP #PortugueseGP #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/Hxen8a45g1 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 24, 2020

When it was on the calendar, the race at the circuit would always take place in the summer. That will change this year, with the race falling on October 11.

It is renowned for its demanding nature, and Vettel expects it to be a challenge for drivers and teams alike, not least because of the autumn weather.

“It will certainly be a challenge for the teams and for us as drivers,” he added.

“I’m already excited about what the weather will be like in October.”

The German circuit is not the only surprise addition to the 2020 calendar. In the same announcement, it was confirmed that there will also be races at Imola and Portimao, while a Grand Prix at Mugello was confirmed a few weeks earlier.

With the race just over two months away, Vettel will be hoping Ferrari can develop their car enough for him to be in with a chance of enjoying further success at the track in his first time in red there.

