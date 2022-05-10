Sebastian Vettel has been offered an IndyCar test after saying he prefers tracks like Road America to the Miami International Autodrome.

Vettel may have already put some thought into his post-F1 career, but one possible avenue has just opened up for him in the form of IndyCar.

Speaking at the Miami Grand Prix, Vettel said he would love to go to “proper tracks” already in the US rather than new ones such as the Miami International Autodrome.

“Going to Road America, for certainly the money that was spent to build this, could have easily brought the standard up in great places like Road America,” said Vettel. “And from a driving point of view, I think they would be a lot more thrilling.

“From a fans’ point of view I think that’s difficult for me to judge because the last time I sat in the grandstand to watch a race was in 2001. A long time ago and yeah, every fan is different. So it’s more for the fans in a way to decide.

“But certainly from a racing and driving thrill, I’d love to go to proper tracks.”

I’ll double down and say it, Seb if you ever want to test an @IndyCar at @roadamerica we will make it happen. Would be an honor to have you in our car! @RLLracing https://t.co/L6OixOu2dS — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) May 8, 2022

His response excited current IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, who offered Vettel a test drive in the sport should his interest be serious.

“I’ll double down and say it, Seb if you ever want to test an IndyCar at Road America, we will make it happen. Would be an honour to have you in our car!” the 33-year-old tweeted before tagging his current team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

The team is part-owned by former talk show host David Letterman, businessman Mike Lanigan and Graham’s dad, 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal.

The latter later tweeted to Vettel that “it’s a deal if you wish!” but the Aston Martin driver seemed a little bemused by the sudden interest.

“I need to have a look. But it’s a great track, so let’s see,” he said, as reported by motorsport.com.

Bobby Rahal confirmed to Motorsport his offer was serious but thought other IndyCar teams would not be happy with the arrangement.

“I think other teams would try and question it or cry foul if we did test Vettel,” said Rahal. “But if he then did a race or two, the series does grant you those rookie days. And I’d like to think IndyCar would be happy for a top-rated Formula 1 driver and World Champion to test one of our cars.”