Sebastian Vettel is not ruling out the idea of returning to Red Bull, after Helmut Marko named him his desired successor.

However, Vettel said it would be key that Red Bull clarify what his role would entail, if they want talks to become serious. Vettel made it clear that his decision would “depend heavily” on that proposal.

Sebastian Vettel to return to Red Bull as Marko’s successor?

Red Bull senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko is still going strong at 82, and only in January 2024 signed a new three-year deal with Red Bull GmbH.

However, when the point comes that he retires, Marko has earmarked Vettel as the “ideal” person to take over the reins.

Vettel enjoyed immense success as a Red Bull driver, winning four World Championships in a row between 2010-13. Following subsequent stints with Ferrari and Aston Martin, Vettel retired from the sport after the 2022 season, but could ultimately return to the Red Bull fold, if Marko gets his wish.

It is an option which Vettel is keeping open, but for it to become a serious conversation, he says Red Bull would need to clearly define the role, and that would be pivotal in regards to his decision.

“I know Helmut very well, and we are also in contact,” Vettel told Auto Motor und Sport.

“If this were really to become more concrete, I would first have to become aware of what kind of task I would have to face. A decision would depend heavily on this. Due to my experience and profile, I certainly have a certain competence.”

A key remit of Marko’s role is identifying and nurturing Red Bull’s young talent, the likes of Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and more climbing the ranks and breaking through into Formula 1 under his watch.

Vettel has a clear idea of how that relationship between driver and mentor should work. Perhaps, such a position with Red Bull is in his future.

Vettel already had a taste of it during his racing career, having taken former Haas driver Mick Schumacher under his wing.

“As a young talent, it can be extremely valuable if there is someone there who can help you,” said Vettel. “Not in the sense that they tell you where to brake, turn in or how to take the kerb. He has to be able to do that himself.

“Advice in the mental area is more important. The four drivers who are at the top of Formula 1 can all become World Champions. In the end, however, it will only be one, and there is a reason for that.”

Vettel added: “You can’t change people, you can only build on their strengths and work on their weaknesses.

“You can’t try to turn a driver into the next [Lewis] Hamilton or [Michael] Schumacher. That doesn’t work. It’s more about perceiving the person instead of advising him to get rid of one and take on more of another character trait.”

The Red Bull door has been held open to Vettel by Verstappen, his fellow four-time World Champion.

“I mean, it’s more than normal that someone that has achieved so much with Red Bull, has been brought up by Red Bull, that in a sense, there’s always a spot available, right?” Verstappen stated.

“I think also Seb always kept a really good relationship with Helmut anyway, even when he left. I didn’t know that.

“Of course, they were talking, but I’m sure that there’s always a space for Seb in any kind of form.”

