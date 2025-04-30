Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko nominated Sebastian Vettel as the person who he wants to become his successor.

Vettel has now had the chance to respond to that Marko wish, a “challenge” which would be “inspiring” to take on, though whenever Marko does call it a day and whoever takes over, Vettel suggested a shift in “direction” will take place at Red Bull.

Sebastian Vettel the one to usher in Red Bull change?

Vettel won his four World Championships with Red Bull in consecutive seasons between 2010-13, followed by stints with Ferrari and Aston Martin before retiring from the sport at the end of 2022.

Since then, Vettel has made sporadic appearances in the F1 paddock for social and environmental initiatives, but the 82-year-old Marko – Red Bull’s senior advisor and drive programme boss – would like to see Vettel back on the F1 scene as the person who takes over the reins from him.

“I think he would be the ideal successor candidate,” Marko told Sky Germany in reference to Vettel.

“It is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age. Because those travel efforts are no small thing.

“Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior program, he’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia. On the other side, of course, there’s the great strategic leadership of his Formula 1 team.

“He knows what he wants to do in the future and that is first and foremost motor racing. He may be a forest owner in Austria with his own hunting grounds, but you can combine all that.”

During an appearance on Sky Germany’s ‘Backstage Boxengasse’ podcast, Vettel was asked for his response to Marko’s wish.

“I think there’s only one Helmut. That’s Helmut’s role,” he said.

“Yes, I think the challenge is quite inspiring overall, and of course, the experiences Helmut and I have in certain respects are similar.

“He also grew up in motorsport, in a totally different era, but essentially, the wheel still turns the same way. It’s still about the same thing as it was, I don’t know how long ago, even though the formula has significantly changed since then.”

Adding that Marko holds a “unique role” at Red Bull, Vettel said it will be a shame when the day arrives that Marko wishes to step away.

But, at that point, Vettel concludes on Red Bull: “One must also start to develop in a new, different direction.”

Potentially, succeeding Marko could be a route back into Formula 1 for Vettel, as he also made the heart-warming reveal that his three children are enjoying his presence at home so much that they banned him from racing again.

“I think it has worked out well,” Vettel said on the transition from F1 to family life at home. “The family peace still exists! [Laughs] I’m used to it.

“My children told me I’m not allowed to race anymore because they like it so much that I am there. That’s of course wonderful, hearing something like that.”

