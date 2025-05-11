Sebastian Vettel has hinted that he would be open to returning to Red Bull as Helmut Marko’s successor, but insists no “intensive” talks have taken place.

Marko has been a key figure behind Red Bull’s success over the last two decades, unearthing such talents as Vettel and Max Verstappen, both of whom dominated F1 with the Milton Keynes-based outfit across separate stints.

Could Sebastian Vettel succeed Helmut Marko at Red Bull?

The Austrian, who turned 82 last month and agreed a three-year contract extension with parent company Red Bull GmbH in January 2024, recently proposed Vettel as his “ideal successor” when he eventually retires from his role.

Vettel emerged as the face of Red Bull’s first period of F1 dominance, storming to four consecutive World Championships between 2010 and 2013 before retiring at the end of 2022 after spells with Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Now 37, Vettel has been persistently linked with a return to F1 over recent years but has not raced competitively since his final appearance for Aston Martin almost three years ago.

Red Bull: A training ground for young F1 talent

👉 How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

👉 All the mid-season driver swaps Red Bull have made in their F1 history

Speaking to Austrian outlet ORF, Vettel revealed that he remains in contact with Marko more than a decade after his decision to leave Red Bull for Ferrari.

And he hinted that he “could play a role” in plans to succeed the 1971 Le Mans 24 Hours winner in the years to come.

Vettel said: “He has already said a few times that he will stop – but he is still there. And I hope he’ll be around for a very long time.

“I still get on really well with Helmut and we are also in dialogue.

“As far as the topic of succession is concerned, it’s not yet as intensive or as in depth, but that is perhaps something that could play a role.

“It remains to be seen in what form, but of course it will continue inexorably at some point and I think Helmut knows that too.

“He is a brutal realist and can assess things very well and very genuinely. I think he will realise when the time is right.

“I think I know the position very well from my time when I was very close to it.

“But to be fair, I have to admit that I haven’t been that close to him in recent years.

“I believe, regardless of how it turns out and who succeeds him, that we can still learn a great deal from Helmut and that the position will inevitably be filled differently and lived out differently.

“Because I don’t think it’s possible to replace him completely. Helmut is not replaceable, let’s leave it at that!

“He is a character and has also made a huge contribution to what the whole team has achieved over the years since 2005.

“Whoever it is, it would be great if the work he has put in is continued.”

More on the Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls teams from PlanetF1.com

👉 Red Bull news

👉 Racing Bulls news

Vettel’s comments come after Johnny Herbert, the former F1 driver and ex-FIA steward, gave his backing to the prospect of Vettel succeeding Marko.

However, he warned that the travelling commitments of the role would prove an challenge for Vettel, who has three children.

Herbert said: “This would be a great story if Sebastian Vettel replaced Helmut Marko and I think he would do a great job.

“But it is a lot of travelling and a lot of commitment because it would mean being away from his young family.

“I hope he does the job as it would be good for F1.

“For Marko, there’s always going to be a point where he may want to move or stop as he gets older.

“He clearly still loves the sport and loves to be involved.

“But it will also stir the pot at what looks like an unsettled Red Bull.”

Read next: Mick Schumacher adds active racing driver to management team as F1 return targeted