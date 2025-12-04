The “scary” thing about Max Verstappen is that four world championships later, the Dutchman is “getting better”, he is “still improving”.

That is the warning issued by fellow four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, one which will ring loud in McLaren ears as Verstappen heads to Abu Dhabi, looking to complete the ultimate comeback and snatch the Drivers’ crown.

‘Scary’ Max Verstappen not yet at peak, says Vettel

Following the Dutch Grand Prix – the first round after the summer break – Verstappen was 104 points behind Oscar Piastri at the top of the Drivers’ Championship. Only the bravest folk still gave Verstappen any kind of chance of winning a fifth straight world championship.

But, skip forward to Abu Dhabi GP eve, and Verstappen goes into the title decider just 12 points behind, with Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris now atop the pile, looking to seal his first title this weekend.

It would go down as one of the all-time great championship wins if Verstappen pulls it off.

Vettel – who like Verstappen reeled off four consecutive titles – warns that McLaren are battling a driver who has not yet peaked, is “still hungry”, and who, perhaps crucially, can expertly manage pressure.

“I think the scary thing is, he’s getting better,” Vettel said of Verstappen when speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“We know he’s good, but he’s still improving. He’s still hungry. He’s still willing to learn. I think he’s working very hard behind the scenes as well. And that’s what makes him so strong.

“And of course, he’s, I think, blessed with a lot of talent on top of that. But even if he’s one of the most talented drivers on the grid, I think ultimately, what makes him so strong, it’s always a combination, but the key ingredient is his head, I think.

“In the situations where it matters, he keeps his head. Hardly ever makes a mistake. Delivers when he needs to. Feels the pressure we all do. I don’t think it’s possible, nobody, you don’t not feel the pressure, but he’s able to find a space in his head where he’s able to put that to the side and focus on what matters.”

Vettel was asked whether he believes that Verstappen will feel less pressure, compared to Norris and Piastri, in Abu Dhabi. Out of that trio, only Verstappen has reached the mountain top before.

“Yes,” Vettel replied in agreement, “also because he’s won the championships. I mean, not a lot of people won that many championships, but I’ve been lucky to say that I’ve won a couple.

“I think the biggest relief for me came with the first one. It’s just a bit like the first win, it’s like, ‘Wow, I can do this.’ And then obviously after the first win, it’s like, now it’s clear more than ever you want to win a championship.

“So yeah, he doesn’t need to prove to himself that he can win a championship. Plus in the position he’s in right now, being in the hunt, it’s like, okay, just got to do everything perfect. And if it works, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

