Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel has added to his glittering resume with a new qualification courtesy of the Harvard Business School.

Vettel has completed a course on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports at the famed American institution.

Sebastian Vettel reaches new career milestone following F1 retirement

Since retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season, Vettel has pursued several other interests away from the paddock.

He has championed sustainable fuel, driving his 1992 Williams FW14B in a number of events, including at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, to showcase the fuel.

The 37-year-old has also taken an interest in the SailGP competition, becoming an investor with the German entry, among other interests.

Vettel has also continued to champion environmental causes, and was present at last year’s Japanese Grand Prix, where he created a bee hotel at the Suzuka circuit.

He’s now added a new string to his bow via the four-day Harvard Business School course.

It’s not the first time Vettel has gone back to school since retiring from F1.

“I am indeed going to school. I’m training in agriculture,” he told RTL last November.

“But it’s practically a condensed version of it. Afterwards, I can run my own business. This world fascinates me.”

“I find it extremely exciting when it comes to the future of agriculture.

“The training isn’t full-time. With the three kids, there’s a lot to do anyway. But it’s much quieter than before; I don’t travel as much anymore.”

Though he retired from F1 at the end of 2022, Vettel has been linked with a return to the grid.

That included alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull as the squad looked to replace the struggling Sergio Perez last season.

“Sebastian would have liked to drive with us next to Max Verstappen,” Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, told F1-Insider in February.

“But that wouldn’t have made sense, also to protect him. Max would have clearly beaten him and damaged Sebastian’s reputation. I couldn’t and didn’t want to let that happen.”

Vettel himself has stoked that fire, suggesting he’s open to a return.

“Well, potentially I am because I haven’t got a drive, but the question is: am I looking for one? I think it depends on the package,” he told Sky just months after calling time on his career.

“I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands.”

The German has also been touted as a potential successor to Marko as Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, though Vettel distanced himself from that suggestion.

