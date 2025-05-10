Heading into the F1 2025 season, McLaren driver Lando Norris knew he’d need to get his head in the game in order to compete for a World Championship.

To do so, he’s turned to a familiar face for advice: Sebastian Vettel.

This time last year, McLaren’s Lando Norris emerged as a potential Formula 1 title contender after a car update and a contentious Miami Grand Prix meant Lando Norris was able to secure his first victory.

But the journey hasn’t been easy. The Briton has been quite open about the challenges of the increased pressure, leading him to make mistakes.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Norris was asked if being an open book is actually helpful for him.

“It’s my way of doing things,” he stated.

“Maybe it’s not a perfect way, but it’s how I’ve grown up. It’s how I feel I’ve always learned from my mistakes in the best ways.

“I’m just not quick enough.”

But why is Norris struggling? Why can’t he find the pace?

“The team are doing a great job, but I’m not,” he explained.

“Maybe I shouldn’t share as many things as I do. I’m just honest. You ask me a question, and I’m honest in my answer.”

It was then that he revealed he’s found a helping hand when times get tough: Former four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

Norris admitted, “Seb often texts me about these kinds of things.

“Being a racing driver is not just about driving the car. There’s many other factors to it, and over the last few months, and then the last year, I’ve learned more about the off-track stuff, on how to improve it, but I’m always open for opportunities to improve even more.”

Part of that has been a significant mindset shift, as he went on to explain when asked what he needs to do to become a World Champion.

“I mean, simply, just do what I do, because I believe what I can do is better than what they can do,” he said. “That’s a big statement to say, but I’ve got to believe it.

“That’s one of the things I’ve learned, is that I’ve got to believe in myself, and I do more than ever. But you’ve got to be close to perfect, especially when you’re against Max [Verstappen], when you’re against Oscar [Piastri].”

Much has been said about Norris’ approach, particularly as to whether or not he has the mindset of a champion. But for Sky Sports pundit Jenson Button, a different approach does not necessarily mean it’s the incorrect one.

“You can use that against him because you see a weakness,” the 2009 champion admitted.

“We all prey on weakness as racing drivers. You’re always trying to find a weakness of someone in the paddock who you’re racing against, but especially as a teammate.

“So yes, it definitely helps others.

“But if it works for Lando, that he wears his heart on his sleeve, it gives him a positive outlook on the race.

“I love how he’s turned it around this weekend. In the sprint race, won; came back with a great qualifying effort. It feels like he’s very positive and believes in himself, which is the most important thing right now.”

And it was a strong weekend for Norris. The McLaren driver won the sprint race and finished second in the Grand Prix after making a strong recovery from a first-corner fumble.

Will it be enough to turn the tides in his favor? That will remain to be seen — but having Vettel in his corner can only be a good thing.

