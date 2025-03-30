Sebastian Vettel believes Max Verstappen can break his Red Bull record by winning a fifth World Championship with the team in F1 2025.

This comes after Vettel opened up on a conversation he had with Verstappen ahead of the Dutchman breaking another one of his records, before which Vettel told Verstappen “you’re better than me”.

‘If anyone can do it, he can as well’ – Verstappen to become five-time champion?

Verstappen dug deep for his fourth straight World title win in F1 2024, having endured a 10-race winless run at one stage as his and Red Bull’s dominance faded.

That achievement matched Vettel’s four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010-13 and now, Verstappen is looking to make history by winning five in a row, something which a Red Bull driver has never done.

However, the road to that goal looks set to be a treacherous one, with McLaren having started F1 2025 with a pair of pole positions and victories, while Red Bull called an emergency meeting following the Chinese Grand Prix to address their RB21 challenger.

And during an appearance on the BBC Sports World podcast, Vettel was asked if this could be Verstappen’s toughest season yet in Formula 1.

“It might be,” Vettel replied.

But, a fifth straight title for Verstappen is an achievement which Vettel believes he can pull off, as Vettel recalled his conversation with Verstappen when he was on the verge of beating his record for most consecutive grand prix victories.

With his 2023 Italian GP win, Verstappen made it 10 in a row, beating Vettel’s previous benchmark of nine from 2013.

“I was in contact with him when he was about on the brink of breaking the record with the most wins after each other,” said Vettel, “I was at nine, and then he equalled, and then I told him, ‘You’re better than me. I’m sure you’ll pip me’. And he was like, ‘I’m not sure. I’m not sure’. And then he did 10.

“So I’m pretty sure he he can do it. If anyone can do it, he can do it as well with the championships in Red Bull. So we will see.

“But it’s to me, at this stage, it’s just exciting to watch. And you know, I get along with all the drivers, really, with most of them, still very much in contact. So fingers crossed.”

As Red Bull lost their way in 2024 with last season’s challenger, the RB20, it was McLaren’s Lando Norris who emerged as a title threat to Verstappen.

With two rounds to spare, Verstappen was able to end Norris’ quest and win a fourth straight crown, but McLaren took the Constructors’ title from Red Bull.

Norris has started F1 2025 with a victory and P2, putting him top of the early Drivers’ Championship standings with an eight-point lead over Verstappen, and Vettel was asked if he believes Norris has what it takes to become World Champion and stop Verstappen making history.

“Well, I think he has proven that he has what it needs,” Vettel replied. “He has the skill.

“I think he will probably have a stronger year this year because of the experiences collected last year.

“So at the minute, it looks like it’s Max against Lando, naturally, because McLaren is so strong and Lando has gained so much experience. Max is never to be ruled out. And I think Red Bull will bounce back.

“And then we will see if we have another one, maybe Mercedes will come into the mix? Ferrari is there.

“So, that’s where the unknown lies, I think, this year, with the teams being potentially much closer to each other.”

After his time at Red Bull, Vettel went on to race for Ferrari and Aston Martin before retiring after the 2022 season, as a four-time World Champion and winner of 53 grands prix.

