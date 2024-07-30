Sebastian Vettel result comes to light from undercover eight-hour bike race

Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel was spotted taking part in an endurance offroad bicycle race in Norway over the weekend, with photos having emerged of his entry into the event.

Norwegian media later reported that Vettel entered the demanding Offroad Finnmark race using a variation of his wife’s surname and registered under the Norwegian flag to remain undetected, but photos of the former Formula 1 driver showed that would not be possible.

Sebastian Vettel goes undercover in eight-hour offroad bike race

Norwegian publication Altaposten reported a picture of Vettel finishing the race, while also having seen that he was listed as ‘Sebastian Sprater’ on the entry list, adding an ‘S’ to his wife, Hanna Prater’s, surname – though the official Offroad Finnmark website shows Vettel as having taking part under his name, with news having spread of his entry.

The results of the race showed the former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver tackled the 150km mountain bike course in just under nine hours, finishing 44th of the 184 male participants of the annual event.

Vettel, who retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, has tested a Porsche 963 Hypercar this season with a potential look at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but opted against racing in the endurance event this year.

Sebastian Vettel participated at the Offroad Finnmark 150 (offroad mountain bike race) in Alta, Norway, yesterday.#Vettel #SebastianVettel pic.twitter.com/p8TPvLVqpC — Sebastian Vettel Indonesia (@sebvettel5indo_) July 28, 2024

On the prospect of a potential return to Formula 1, however, he does not see it happening – with other interests having taken hold in life now he has stepped away from the paddock.

“It doesn’t look like [it],” he told Channel 4 in May when asked about the prospect of coming back onto the grid, “Because I think I have a very distinct way of how to do things.

“There are lots of things that I miss, yes, but there’s also things that just don’t work sort of together.

“It was a very tough decision. It still hurts. I think it’s better now after one-and-a-half years of distance, but yeah, I think I’m very much at peace with it and enjoying my new life.”

