Sebastian Vettel has warned Red Bull there could still be consequences of Christian Horner’s sacking despite the team picking up in results since his departure.

Horner was the surprise casualty of the early season when Red Bull appeared to blame him for the team’s struggles and subsequently handed him his marching orders.

Since Horner’s departure, replacement Laurent Mekies has led a revival with the team scoring 194 points under him compared to the 172 under Horner and in three fewer races this season.

But, while the grass may look greener now, Vettel has warned his former team that there could still be consequences of Horner’s removal.

“Surprised,” he told Sky Sports of his reaction to Horner’s sacking. “I mean, Christian has been there for so long, since the very beginning, and knew this team, knows this team inside out.

“I think for this year, everything was in place.

“I know Laurent as well, the successor, and I’ve worked with him, and he’s a really great person.

“But I think Christian left some big footsteps, not just because of all the success he’s had with the team, but also, I think he was such a central part of the team, knew what was going on and so on.

“I’m not completely aware of the organisation, the structure, and especially the plan for the future, but that’s where I think it’s valid to say, let’s wait and see how it turns out.”

There was some speculation that Vettel himself could return to Red Bull but while he did admit to some talks with senior advisor Helmut Marko, they ultimately “never gained any traction.”

“I don’t know,” he said of the speculation. “I read as well, there was a lot of talk about it and so on.

“And I did speak with Helmut a little bit, but it never got anywhere, never gained any traction.

“I think for me, I’m fairly happy where I am in life right now.

“I love Formula 1. In the beginning, I thought I’m not sure whether I want to keep watching because I need to get a distance and so on, but I watch the races and I follow and I love it because I just love the sport. I know the guys as well, so I’m still close in that way.

“And, I don’t know, if the right opportunity, position, perspective, whatever, turns up or could turn up, maybe there’s a role that I could be happy to step up to, but time will tell.”

