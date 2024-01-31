A report has claimed that officials are looking to revive the Malaysian Grand Prix on the F1 calendar from the 2026 season.

The much-loved Sepang International Circuit entered a title naming deal with Malaysian state oil company Petronas last year, and a report from Reuters has claimed that the company is trying to bring the track back to the F1 calendar, having fallen away in 2017 through rising hosting costs and a fall in ticket sales.

The track, which was circuit designer Hermann Tilke’s first to have made it into Formula 1, proved popular among drivers for its fast, challenging layout, with humidity often playing a factor during race weekends as well.

Malaysia reportedly set to try for F1 return in 2026 season

Reuters’ report claims that Petronas’ plans to campaign to bring Formula 1 back to Malaysia were mooted in a company townhall on Tuesday, led by company president and chief executive Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz.

Petronas already hold a significant presence in F1 through their name being part of the official full name of the Mercedes team, having been long-term partners of the eight-time Constructors’ champions.

The Sepang International Circuit has retained FIA Grade 1 status since F1 last raced at the track, with several other series, including MotoGP, having raced there since.

Prior to Petronas’ takeover of the circuit’s naming rights, the track’s chief executive had ruled out an immediate return to F1 due to the economic situation in Malaysia.

“At this juncture, the answer is no, not for the time being,” Azhan Shafriman Hanif Shafriman told reporters in September 2022.

“Perhaps in another two to three years when the economy has stabilised.

“We need to look at the rebranding, how we monetise the platform. We need to talk about technology transfer, talent development and environmental sustainability.

“If Formula 1 were to come back to Malaysia, it has to be hinged on something else, not only on the race. There must be another purpose why we are doing Formula 1.”

PlanetF1.com has reached out to F1 for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.

