Sergio Perez has said “I will be driving for Red Bull next year”, amid reports that he is set to be replaced at the end of the season.

Perez earned a two-year contract extension earlier this season, but has come under increasing pressure for his seat after a fall-off in performance relative to Max Verstappen, with PlanetF1.com understanding VCARB pair Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are under consideration for a potential step up.

Sergio Perez: ‘I’ve got a contract, and I will be driving for Red Bull next year’

While his future is contractually secure beyond the end of the year, Perez has been under pressure for his future in Formula 1 after his performances next to Verstappen in equal machinery this season.

With the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix representing the final race of the season, he admitted having seen certain speculation around his seat, but remains resolute that he will be on the grid with Red Bull in 2025.

When asked if this weekend will be his last with the team in Abu Dhabi, Perez told media including PlanetF1.com: “Nothing has changed since before, in terms of what I’ve said for the entire year: I’ve got a contract for next year, and I will be driving for Red Bull next year.

“For sure, I have seen the rumours, but nothing different to the last couple of months.

“So in that regard, nothing further to what I already said in the last six months. You know that I’m here, I renewed with the team early in the year, and I’m here to be the driver for the team next year, and is where my full focus is.”

Following up and asked if he would consider other series in future, the Mexican said he was keeping his focus on Formula 1 at this stage, believing there is still more to come from him at the top level.

“It’s hard to say at the moment,” he responded on the prospect of driving in other categories.

“I still feel like I have a few years in me in the sport at this level, and for sure, I want to finish with Red Bull.”

One of the main reasons why Perez has come under pressure at Red Bull this season is his relative lack of points compared to Verstappen, with his team-mate having scored 429 compared to 152 for Perez heading into the final round of the season.

Red Bull will not be retaining the Constructors’ Championship this year, with McLaren and Ferrari battling it out for top honours in Abu Dhabi, and while he has accepted accountability for his part in that, Perez said there is more in play than just his own performances.

“Of course, I take responsibility, but also I don’t feel it’s fully all down to one person,” he explained.

“I’m obviously part of a big organisation, a big team and it’s very unfortunate that we did not fight any harder for the Constructors’.”

