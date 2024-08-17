Ex-McLaren coordinator Jo Ramírez says Sergio Perez will “never” topple Max Verstappen, something he should publicly state, rather than always looking for anything to “complain” about.

Perez has come under serious pressure in his fourth Red Bull season, having slipped to P7 in the Drivers’ Championship as part of an alarming slump in form which followed a strong start to the season. And with McLaren closing in on Red Bull and the Constructors’ Championship lead, a summer break exit for Perez appeared to be on the cards.

Sergio Perez told to ditch the complaints and acknowledge Max Verstappen

But, Perez was offered a lifeline with Red Bull keeping him in his seat next to Verstappen after the summer break, with Perez adamant he can return to form with the McLaren pressure only likely to increase.

However, Perez’s fellow Mexican and F1 veteran Ramírez has pointed out to him what he sees as a glaring issue, that being that, in Ramírez’s opinion, Perez will always look to find something on the Red Bull to complain about after being beaten by three-time World Champion Verstappen, who looks well set to make it four in a row.

Instead, Ramírez believes Perez should be talking up the car and Verstappen, arguing there is no shame for Perez in publicly admitting that Verstappen is on a level that he cannot match, Ramírez suggesting that there is perhaps no driver on a par with Verstappen.

Ramírez told Mundo Deportivo: “It is very difficult for Checo. He is not a bad driver, but I tell him that he has to always say that the car is perfect, because he always complains about the car, the temperature, the tyres… he always complains about something instead of saying: ‘Look, Verstappen is a phenomenon and I can’t get close to him’.

“You shouldn’t be afraid to say that because I think there are very few drivers who are on Verstappen’s level. Or maybe there aren’t. He can change his driving, but he’s never going to catch Verstappen. But he has to say ‘Okay, I’m here doing the best I can and I was second in the championship’.”

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez head-to-head in F1 2024

With tracks coming up like Baku where Perez historically has been very strong, Red Bull are hoping that the 34-year-old will rediscover his early-season form, but F1 Nation podcast and FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson fears that if Perez does not return from the summer break a “changed man”, then McLaren will quickly take the Constructors’ Championship lead from Red Bull.

McLaren has a gap of 42 points to make up on Red Bull.

“I could see McLaren getting some wind in their sails and very quickly overtaking Red Bull unless Sergio Perez comes back from the summer break a changed man, but let’s wait and see,” said Clarkson.

The F1 2024 campaign resumes next weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, the home race of Verstappen which he has won every year since it returned to the calendar in 2021.

