Ahead of his home grand prix and amidst retirement rumours, Sergio Perez has been backed to win the world title by his biggest fan – his dad.

It seems Perez is never too far away from being linked with retirement but while the Guadalajara-born driver has yet to comment, his dad reckons he will bring home the ultimate prize.

Sergio Perez backed for F1 title success

Sergio Perez is by far the most successful Mexican in F1 history having scored six of the country’s eight wins and raced more than every other driver combined.

But the title crown has eluded him with his highest position being P2 in 2023, a season where he finished 290 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen.

But if there is one man who still believes in the driver, it is his dad. Antonio Pérez Garibay is a frequent figure in the paddock and is never happier than when his son is doing well.

Another trait of Perez Sr is heaping expectations on his son. Having previously said his son will not retire before winning the World Championship, Perez Sr has again stated his confidence in this happening.

“The best of Checo Perez is yet to come,” he told Mexican publication Récord+. “I am sure that in due time, Checo will have the weapons and tools to fight for the world championship. I am very excited and I can say that Checo will be world champion.”

Perez has been under fire for over a year given his lacklustre form but for now, Red Bull bosses have not suggested he will be dropped.

Speaking in August, Christian Horner said Perez was the best driver for the team right now.

“Who would you change it for? Why would you change it?” he told Sky.

“I think that we know what Checo is capable of. We know that at the beginning of the year, he was scoring, what, four podiums in five races. And if we can get him back into… I think he’s just had a lack of confidence and has ended up in a bit of a spiral.

“We’ve got the best two drivers we believe in this car, so we have all the data from all of the drivers. So, we have that information, and if we felt that there was something better, we would have changed it by now.

“We believe that what we have is capable of defending the championship. It finished first and second in last year’s championship. It finished first and third in the year before. And obviously won in 21 as well.”

