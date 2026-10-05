Cadillac driver Sergio Perez did not hold back his thoughts when asked about the farcical scenes on the formation lap at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Perez was among those caught out by an unforeseen software issue last weekend.

‘Totally unacceptable’ – Sergio Perez slates bizarre F1 problem

Sunday’s race saw the all-new F1 cars take to the track in wet conditions for the first time, but it was a moment that the hierarchy would like to forget.

As the field began a pair of formation laps behind the safety car, Max Verstappen slowed to a crawl, but as his Red Bull got back up to pace, second-placed Lewis Hamilton continued at a snail’s pace.

This left drivers unsure whether they could pass the seven-time champion, although it quickly became evident that others had also suffered a loss of power.

The FIA later explained that this was a software issue, where the reduced electrical power had been depleted, and the internal combustion engine [ICE] had been left solely to spool up the turbo – something it was unable to do.

The start procedure was suspended after the safety car had completed two formation laps.

But as some drivers had only completed one, this resulted in the bizarre scene of the safety car being stuck in the middle of the train in the pit lane.

Drivers have been quick to voice their frustration at the scenario, which saw a further hour-long delay to the start as teams were instructed to download a software patch to rectify the problem.

“It felt like you were in the rental karting and you ran out of time. Basically, that’s how it felt,” said Perez.

“It’s obviously not great what happened,” he added.

“I’m sure we will learn from it as a sport. But what happened is totally unacceptable for the sport.”

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When the race eventually did get going, there was a split between those on slick tyres and those on intermediates.

Opting for the latter, Perez made immediate gains, and found himself in 14th place after the first lap.

With the safety car coming to the aid of those who had started on slick rubber, the Cadillac driver could not convert this advantage into an elevated finishing position.

“I thought it was going to be dry because when I did the laps to the grid, the formation laps, the first ones, it was raining, but I felt like it was too early for the inter,” he said.

“So when it dried up, I thought it was going to dry up a lot quicker than it did, but on the first lap I realised that it was really difficult to keep the car on track, so I bailed out of it.

“It was the right decision. We put [something] like 30 seconds to the cars behind.

“It was looking great, but unfortunately the safety car came and put the field together, and we finished what we had to.”

He added: “We passed them in a lap, more or less. It was quite obvious at that time that the slick was nowhere close.

“We were just keeping the gap to the slick runners to see when they were coming at us. Once that happened, we basically changed it and went for it.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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