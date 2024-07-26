Sergio Perez’s bullish statement on Red Bull future amidst contract speculation

Sergio Perez is confident this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix will not be his final race as a Red Bull driver despite reports to the contrary.

Failing to fire after Red Bull handed him a new two-year deal, Perez went from being secure in his long-term future to questions being asked about whether or not he’ll even be on the grid come this year’s Dutch Grand Prix.

That’s the first Grand Prix after the summer break and according to sources, Red Bull have the grounds through a clause in his contract to demote, or altogether drop, the Mexican driver if he’s 100 points down on Max Verstappen when F1 breaks for the holiday on Sunday evening.

141 points down on Verstappen even before the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix, it is mathematically impossible for Perez to even knock on that 100’s door come Sunday.

But the driver is adamant he’s not going anywhere.

Asked in the build-up to the Belgian Grand Prix weekend if he is ‘100 per cent sure’ this won’t be his final race with Red Bull, he told the media including PlanetF1.com: “Yes, correct.”

“Because I am,” he insisted.

“I know basically what’s in my contract, and I know the team trust in me, and I know where the main focus is, which is delivering on track.”

He added: “I’m not worried about it, I know where I stand. So that’s not my concern. My only concern I have is to get my season back on track.”

Despite Perez’s claim, speculation about Red Bull’s drivers continues, fueled by Helmut Marko speaking about summer break conversations to decide the Red Bull and VCARB’s line-ups.

Asked about Marko’s comments, Perez replied: “I think that’s something to ask him. I haven’t spoken about that particular point.

“I feel the whole team is fully focused on getting our season back on track, and the rest is purely speculation.

“The team is really working hard with me to get the season back on track, and winning the Constructors’ Championship, it’s all what we are working on.

“There hasn’t been any further discussions other than on getting our season back on track.”

As to whether he’s frustrated by Marko’s comments, he added: “Like I’ve said, It’s how this team operates, it is how it is, and I’m fine with it.

“I’m focused on the team and within the team to get the maximum out of the team, out of the car, and the rest, like I say, it’s pure speculation.”

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that should Red Bull make the call to drop Perez, it remains a fight between Daniel Ricciardo and reserve driver Liam Lawson as to who will take the Mexican driver’s Red Bull race seat.

