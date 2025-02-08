Sergio Perez is reportedly pursuing a Le Mans entry in 2025, as well as eyeing up a Formula 1 comeback with the new Cadillac team in F1 2026.

Perez is without a seat on the Formula 1 grid for the F1 2025 season, having parted ways with Red Bull after four years at the conclusion of last year’s championship.

Sergio Perez ‘looking at options’ for his future

While Perez is not in F1 this year, the Mexican driver hasn’t yet confirmed that the sport is behind him despite the ignominious nature of his split from Red Bull.

Perez’s poor form in F1 2024 saw Red Bull beaten in the Constructors’ Championship by McLaren and Ferrari, with the Milton Keynes-based squad unable to defend its title as Perez only scored 152 points over the season – just over a third of what Max Verstappen managed with 437 points as he wrapped up another Drivers’ tite.

With Perez and Red Bull splitting, the Mexican driver recently revealed that he plans on taking a few months of downtime in order to assess his future.

“My priority is to enjoy myself, to do things I haven’t done, to be with my family,” he said.



“In the next six months, I will make a decision on what I want for the next step in my career.”

Perez’s father, Antonio Perez Garibay, vowed: “The best version of Checo Perez is yet to come. Everybody is going to be very happy and very proud.

“What Checo Perez did until the past was this. What is coming will be historic, I assure you.

“Very big things are coming for Perez, the only thing I tell you is that we Perez have not left Formula 1.”

However, while Perez may have a Formula 1 return in his sights, his father also said that a move into Formula E may be on the cards.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, he said: “Formula E is a category that has been going for 11 years and is still rising.

“Now it is the second best category and in five years it will be the main one.

“Watch out, we might see Checo Perez racing here. That wouldn’t be a problem.”

Marca has claimed that Perez is “making moves” to offer his services as an “experienced” hand at Cadillac in F1 2026.

The Graeme Lowdon-led squad representing the manufacturer General Motors, which began life as a Michael Andretti-led eponymous operation, has reached an agreement “in principle” to race in Formula 1 next season, with the team currently building towards that goal.

American driver Colton Herta is believed to be a strong contender for one of the seats, with the IndyCar star representing Andretti in the American series.

But Herta has no Formula 1 experience, meaning the American squad may be interested in the likes of Perez.

Marca’s suggestion corresponds with what several sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com regarding Cadillac, with Perez set to retain his significant financial backing from Carlos Slim’s Telmex and his America Movil conglomerate.

In order to keep sharp as a racing driver, Perez is also reported to be seeking an option to race in the Le Mans 24 Hours in the GT category in order to get a first taste of the World Endurance Championship and assess whether that’s a path he’s interested in pursuing in the future.

Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner believes Perez would be a logical signing for Cadillac should the Mexican wish to return to Formula 1.

“If you’re Cadillac, you need somebody experienced,” Steiner told GPblog.

“Checo has been in quite a few teams for a long time. He knows his way around. He could be a big help.”

“Maybe put him on a one-year contract, it’s a lot better than having old rookies in there. That’s an opportunity for Checo.

“And by then, a year of digesting the beating from Max, he recovers from the Dutch beating, so it could bring him to a better place again.

“I would say he could have value for Cadillac.”

While Perez may have fallen off the boil while at Red Bull, the Mexican could be back to his best in a lower-pressure environment, believes Steiner.

“Checo was very good when he was at Force India. He always over-delivered as an underdog.

“He couldn’t keep up with the pressure of the top team.”

