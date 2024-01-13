Sergio Perez handed career lifeline ahead of crucial Red Bull F1 2024 season

Sergio Perez has fresh title hopes going into F1 2024, but should be fail to land a Red Bull contract extension, then a different racing door has been thrown open.

Perez felt the wrath of Verstappen on-track to a devastating level in 2023, his victories at the second round in Saudi Arabia and fourth in Baku his last, as Verstappen then unleased a rampage to 19 grand prix wins by the time the season was over.

Perez was able to satisfy Red Bull’s wishes by ensuring their first one-two finish in the Drivers’ Championship, though with Verstappen scoring more than double the points Perez did, it was a bruising season for the Mexican racer, who at various stages fell off the pace to a point where questions were being asked over his Red Bull future.

Formula E wants Sergio Perez

Red Bull rallied against the questioning of Perez’s future to confirm that he will remain with the team for F1 2024, but now into the last year of his contract, the pressure is on with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo lurking and searching for a Red Bull 2025 opening.

But, if Red Bull do indeed decide to take a different route, then Perez is already being offered the chance to do the same, with Formula E chief Alberto Longo thrusting the door open and inviting Perez to walk through.

“I talk to Checo constantly and I hope he makes a leap to the real competition,” Longo, with a smile, is widely reported as telling AS.

“Formula E is his home, the doors are open to him and he is welcome.”

At this stage though Perez remains fully committed to Formula 1 and achieving what no Verstappen team-mate has been able to do in defeating him as his Red Bull team-mate.

However, Perez, and all those may come after him, were recently warned by Verstappen’s first team boss in Formula 1, Franz Tost.

The former Toro Rosso/Red Bull principal bluntly declared that no Verstappen team-mate will ever progress beyond being the number two driver.

Asked by F1-Insider.com whether he sees any driver who could take the fight to Verstappen in the future, Tost confidently replied: “No.

“If Max continues to have a good car, he will win many more races and titles. He’s still not at the limit and he’s only going to get better.

“No driver who is or will be his team-mate will ever get beyond the role of a number two driver.”

Perez has won six grands prix in his F1 career, five of those coming with Red Bull.

