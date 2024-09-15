The dramatic late crash between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz is being investigated by the FIA stewards in Azerbaijan.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz came to blows on the penultimate lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as the pair duelled over the podium places in a scrap with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz clash at high speed

Perez had been calmly stalking Charles Leclerc for most of the race and had latched on for a full-on assault into Turn 1 as the drivers began Lap 50.

Leclerc kept his line on the inside to force Perez a little wide through Turn 1, opening the door for Carlos Sainz – directly behind – to wrong-foot the Mexican driver.

Negotiating Turn 2, Perez and Sainz were set for a drag race down the long straight to Turn 3 when the pair made contact – Perez’s right front wheel lightly touching the left-rear corner of Sainz’s Ferrari.

The contact resulted in the pair spearing off heavily into the concrete walls, with a furious Perez taking to the team radio to exclaim “What the f**k did he do, man? Is he crazy or what?! F**king idiot!”

Sainz was confused by the accident, saying: “What happened there? What happened? [I’m OK], but I don’t get it.”

The two drivers have now been summoned to see the stewards to explain their view on the crash, which marks the third occasion the two drivers have had to go to the stewards together following two separate blocking incidents through Friday and Saturday.

The crash marked a disappointing end to what had been a resurgent race for Perez, who looked set for his first podium finish since the Chinese Grand Prix after leading the Red Bull charge throughout the weekend.

Separately, several Virtual Safety Car infringements will be investigated – Max Verstappen is one of the drivers on the list, while McLaren are also set to be investigated for a pitlane infringement – the details of which are not yet clear.

This article will be updated.

