Timo Glock is “sure” Sergio Perez won’t be at Red Bull much longer having finished 50 seconds down on Max Verstappen despite starting the Brazilian GP five places ahead.

Perez had, in his own words, a disaster of a Brazilian Grand Prix as the under-fire Mexican driver failed to score a single point.

Brazil was ‘not a good calling card’ from Sergio Perez

Having scored just a single point in Saturday’s Sprint, Perez along with his rivals was made to wait for qualifying as it was postponed on Saturday when a deluge hit the Interlagos circuit.

The organisers moved it to Sunday morning, a double-header of action for the fans and a double disappointment for Perez.

He was knocked out of qualifying in Q2 along with Verstappen as the Red Bull team-mates, the team a victim of the timing of a late red flag that meant they weren’t able to complete a final flying lap.

Perez was 13th fastest, Verstappen P12, but it was the Mexican driver who lined up ahead on the grid as Verstappen served a five-place grid penalty for taking a sixth ICE for the season.

Despite starting five places ahead of his team-mate, Perez finished 50 seconds down on the race-winning Red Bull and outside the points in 11th place.

Conceding it was a disaster, Perez felt everything that could go against him, did go against him, especially at the aborted start.

“Yeah, it was a disaster,” he told the media in Brazil. “We didn’t know at the time that we could change the tyres until very last minute, and there was no time to change them. And we started the race with very cool tyres.

“And then, as there was no one ahead of me, I started and went into a hole of water. So it was a total disaster the start.

“We were making progress, and then, unfortunately, the red flag. And then at the restart, the visibility was zero but we were making some progress.

“We came all the way to Liam [Lawson], and then we ended up touching a bit into Turn One, and then I went straight at Turn Four, losing the position to Lewis [Hamilton].

“It was a total disaster. Nothing worked.”

It was a disaster that Glock says he could ill afford.

With his future the subject of debate, the former F1 driver is adamant Perez’s days at Red Bull have to be numbered.

“We must not forget the spin at the very beginning of the race,” Glock told Sky Deutschland. “These are mistakes that he must not make. Especially not in the current situation.

“It is not a good calling card and he is clearly on the ropes.

“In the end, I am sure that we will not see him in the Red Bull for much longer.”

Although there has been speculation that Perez may not even see out the season as Red Bull look to recover points and positions in the Constructors’ Championship, Helmut Marko has made it clear no decision until after the season.

“Checo has a contract for next year, but we are evaluating the whole situation. After Abu Dhabi we will know all the facts and we will make our decision,” said the motorsport advisor.

While Verstappen is one step closer to retaining the World title for a fourth season after his Brazilian GP victory, based on current form Perez has little hope of bettering his P8 in the Drivers’ standings as he trails Lewis Hamilton by 39 points with three races remaining.

