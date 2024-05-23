Sergio Perez reveals Red Bull contract talks underway amid term rumours

Sergio Perez is hopeful of extending his stay with Red Bull and has revealed talks with his current employers are now underway.

The Mexican driver is one of several without a deal for 2025 but has made it clear he wants to remain with the Milton Keynes-based squad for whom he has raced since the start of 2021.

Sergio Perez: Nothing has been signed yet

Perez’s last contract extension with Red Bull came at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, two years ago this weekend, but there’s not yet any indication of him getting a new deal handed to him for 2025.

Red Bull are in something of a privileged position at the moment in terms of driver choice, with former Red Bull junior Carlos Sainz – the man Christian Horner labeled Red Bull’s “nemesis” following his Australian GP win last month – a strong and available candidate.

The impetus is on Perez to perform strongly for the season if he wants to secure a new deal and, aside from a wayward weekend at Imola, has largely performed as might be expected of a rear gunner for Max Verstappen in the second RB20.

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, on Thursday in Monaco, Perez was asked about the deal he’s indicated he’d like to have assured as quickly as possible in order to concentrate on the rest of the season.

“It’s not like a percentage or anything like that,” he said.

“I think, until you sign, it doesn’t matter how close you are, you know, so nothing has been signed yet.

“Anyway, the focus right now is not on my contract, it’s mainly on this weekend.”

Perez, who won the 2022 race in Monte Carlo just before the announcement of his new deal, spoke of the importance of qualifying on the streets and how that is currently dominating his focus rather than worrying about his future.

“I know pretty much that it’s all down to Saturday where, if we are not on the front row, we won’t have a chance of winning the race,” he said.

“So it’s important to be able to get in that first or second row at least.”

Coming off the back of a bad weekend at Imola, in which Perez could only manage eighth place almost a minute behind Verstappen after starting from 11th on the grid, the Mexican driver said it’s imperative to be able to shake off the bad days as quickly as possible.

“I think Christian [Horner] is pretty much aware of what’s going on – we’ve had a great season up to Imola,” he said.

“That was a difficult one and that’s it.

“It’s important in my season to reduce those bad days and then it will be a great year because I think I’m on great form. I’m really happy and competitive with the car.

“There’s no reason why we cannot keep the momentum going.”

Coming into the weekend, reports in the media suggested Perez had turned down a one-year contract extension offer from Red Bull as he seeks a longer-term assurance over his future.

Asked whether he’d be willing to settle for a one-year deal if that’s all that’s forthcoming from his current employer, Perez avoided directly answering the question.

“My main focus for this weekend isn’t my contract,” he said.

“I know that the negotiations are underway.

“At some point, we will know and you will be the first one to know! But the most important [thing] now is not to think two years, one year, or three years.

“It’s about this weekend, and Saturday – that’s my full focus.”

