Helmut Marko has confirmed that Red Bull will make a decision on Max Verstappen’s F1 2025 team-mate at the end of the season amid mounting rumours surrounding the future of Sergio Perez.

And he has claimed that the two-year contract Perez signed earlier this year will not stop Red Bull making a change for next season, stressing that F1 is a “meritocracy.”

Helmut Marko: Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future to be decided at end of the season

Perez has seen his Red Bull seat come under serious threat after a disastrous run of form, with the 34-year-old without a podium finish since the Chinese Grand Prix back in April.

The Mexican driver appeared to have secured his future by penning a new two-year contract in June, theoretically committing him to Red Bull until the end of the F1 2026 season.

With his revised deal understood to contain stricter performance clauses, however, Perez found himself under mounting pressure ahead of F1’s summer break.

PlanetF1.com revealed in July that Perez came exceptionally close to losing his seat following the Belgian Grand Prix, with a performance clause giving Red Bull the freedom to drop him over the summer break as he was in excess of 100 points adrift of Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings.

It is understood that Red Bull’s plans to replace Perez extended as far as junior team VCARB arranging a so-called shootout test between Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson at Imola to help guide the decision on his replacement for the second half of the F1 2024 season, before the decision was made to retain Perez entering the final 10 races.

It is uncertain whether a similar mechanism exists for Red Bull to discard Perez at the end of the season, with the veteran’s deficit to Verstappen having since ballooned to 204 points.

Perez laughed off rumours last month that he and Red Bull had established a plan to announce his retirement ahead of his home race in Mexico this weekend to allow him a dignified exit, insisting he will not walk away from the team.

With Lawson impressing in his first F1 appearance in more than a year at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix, having replaced Ricciardo for the final six races of F1 2024, it is believed that Perez is under mounting pressure to improve his performances to guarantee his place alongside Verstappen for next season.

Marko, the long-serving Red Bull adviser, has confirmed that Red Bull will make a final decision on Perez’s future at the end of the season.

And he has warned that Perez’s new deal will be no obstacle to the team making a change for F1 2025.

He told German publication F1-Insider: “Perez may have a contract, but Formula 1 is a meritocracy. If the performance is not right, even contracts are useless.

“At the end of the season, we will sit down together and decide who is the best team-mate for Verstappen at Red Bull.”

Marko’s comments come after he played down the suggestions that Perez’s retirement is imminent, telling Sky Germany at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix: “It’s a rumour.

“He himself says there is no truth in it. Let’s see, but he has to improve his performance.”

The 81-year-old went on to praise Lawson’s performance in Austin, Texas, after the 22-year-old recovered from a 60-place grid penalty to finish ninth, describing the New Zealander as “definitely a man for the future.”

Ahead of Lawson’s return to action at the United States GP, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner teased that the youngster could emerge as a serious alternative to Perez for F1 2025, admitting that the team “desperately need answers” and hinting at a “much bigger picture” behind the decision to replace Ricciardo after the Singapore GP.

Perez’s lack of contribution alongside Verstappen is likely to cost Red Bull the Constructors’ Championship the team have held since 2022, with the Milton Keynes-based outfit trailing leaders McLaren 40 points with five races of the F1 2024 season remaining.

Red Bull could drop down to third on the standings at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, with Ferrari just eight points adrift after securing their second one-two finish of the season in the United States.

