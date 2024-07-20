Sergio Perez delivers ‘no need to do that lap’ verdict after Hungarian GP Q1 crash

It was another difficult weekend for Sergio Perez, as the Mexican driver ended qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix in the wall.

Adding insult to injury for the driver who will start in 16th position is the fact that Perez felt he didn’t need to push his Red Bull the way he did on the lap where he lost control.

Sergio Perez: “We didn’t need that lap”

Speaking to media after qualifying, Sergio Perez reiterated multiple times that “in hindsight, we didn’t need [the] lap” that ended with his RB20 in the wall.

Asked about what happened to cause him to lose control, Perez said, “I lost it. I think I clipped the curve, and at that point it was raining harder in Turn 8.

“So when I exited the curve, it was quite late in the corner, and it just sent me off completely into the wall.”

The changing conditions caused by that rain cause Perez to misjudge the corner.

“[It] was so hard to judge the conditions, it was raining harder but at the end you were not losing grip,” he explained.

“I was improving my lap… We didn’t need to do the lap, but you always know a lot afterwards.”

He noted that the track had seemed to remain consistent for several laps, but that rain “was just changing the track constantly.

“You will arrive in a corner and all of a sudden it’s a little bit damper. The lap before, I was on a good lap, but then I arrived into Turn 12 and it was quite a lot damper.”

Perez denied that his crash resulted from him trying too hard.

“I was just on a good lap, but in hindsight, we didn’t need that lap,” he said.

“It’s something we will review.

“These conditions can catch out anyone out. But unfortunately it has been me. Two in a row.

“I’m determined to turn things around. It’s obviously quite hard to face all the media after these difficult moments, but when we get back to it, it will be even sweeter.”

But time and again, Perez kept returning to the fact that he likely did not even need to attempt to set a faster lap.

“I think after qualifying everyone knows what to think at the time,” he said. However, “With the information I have probably there was no need, and especially where we were, and the rain was picking up.

“But we went, and we paid the price.”

Making the crash all the most frustrating for Perez was the fact that he felt “yesterday was probably the best Friday of the season.”

The crash comes at a time where scrutiny of Perez is at a peak. After the British Grand Prix, Helmut Marko stated the the coming two races — in Hungary and in Belgium — will be critical in determining Perez’s future.

The Mexican racer signed a contract extension with Red Bull Racing for 2025, with the option to continue into 2026.

However, performance clauses in his contract also require Perez to stay within a 100-point gap to his teammate Max Verstappen. Prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Perez was already 137 points in arrears.

Still, he maintains that he is “not worried.”

“Like I said before, nothing changes,” he told media.

“I’m fully determined to turn my season around and to focus on my performance.”



In the aftermath of the crash, Perez admitted that he had some pain in his leg, but that he believes Red Bull has everything available to repair his RB20 and get it back on the track for tomorrow’s Grand Prix. Plus, he’s confident in his ability to make up for his starting position.

“I’m determined to turn this around, because I mean, just today, we had a really good day, a very promising day,” Perez said of his Saturday.

“So I think we have very good information on the long runs. Hopefully, tomorrow, we’re gonna have some really good pace to come to the field and hopefully score some points.”

