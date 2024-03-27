Sergio Perez does not have a Helmut Marko, Adrian Newey or toilet roll up or down clause in his Red Bull contract, it just is what is.

As Red Bull Racing devolved into a power struggle earlier this year with Christian Horner investigated for alleged inappropriate behaviour and others rumoured to be capitalising on it, details about Max Verstappen’s contract were revealed.

No Helmut Marko clauses hidden in Sergio Perez’s contract

Backing the motorsport advisor in a ‘he stays, I stay’ ultimatum, PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher understood that a contract clause inserted into Verstappen’s contract allowed him to leave if Marko’s tenure ends.

That, Maher reported, was supposedly inserted without the knowledge of Horner or other senior members of the parent company – achievable through Marko’s position as a director of Red Bull Racing.

It’s the second notably clause in a Red Bull contract with reports design guru Adrian Newey’s contract is linked to that of Horner’s.

Perez, though, has only his results to lie on with the Mexican driver revealing he has no such clause linked to Marko, Newey8 or anyone else.

“I don’t have such a clause,” he said as per Motorsport.com.

Pressed on Verstappen’s Marko clause, he added: “I don’t know what clauses Max has in his contract, you’ll just have to ask him.

“He still has a contract with the team and is fully committed. I won’t say anything about the rest, because that is none of my business. “I don’t see the point in talking about other drivers when we don’t know the facts. That’s also the case here.”

Perez’s future is instead linked to his results on the track. “I fully concentrate on achieving good results, that is my job,” he said.

PlanetF1.com

The F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings without Max Verstappen

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!

But according to former Ferrari team manager Peter Windsor, Perez need not worry about a clause.

After all, he’s already signed with Red Bull for 2025.

I heard in the paddock area from various sources that are pretty reliable that Sergio’s already renewed his contract for next year.

“In which case, you would say, well what was the rush? A bit like Lando re-signing for McLaren, a long-term deal, what was the rush, you would say that about Red Bull with Sergio Perez as well.

“If that’s the case, then that door is obviously closed for Carlos Sainz.”

Read next: Ranked: The five most underrated drivers on the F1 grid for the 2025 market