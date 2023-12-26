Sergio Perez restarts F1 title ambitions after ‘not feeling at one’ with Red Bull RB19

Sergio Perez is planning a fresh push for F1 title glory in F1 2024, admitting greater consistency is needed after not feeling “at one” with the Red Bull RB19.

Perez started out the season just gone looking like a title challenger, he and team-mate Max Verstappen sharing two wins apiece from the opening four rounds, but for Perez it all fell apart from the Miami GP.

After Verstappen claimed victory there, he went on to register a final, record-breaking tally of 19 grand prix wins for the season, while Perez remained with just the two.

Sergio Perez wants more consistency with Red Bull RB20

Verstappen crowned himself a three-time World Champion with more than double the points of Championship runner-up Perez, who does not want to be experiencing that agony of defeat again in F1 2024.

Perez has spoken about how the in-season development of the RB19 took the challenger away from his liking, as he targets a stronger and more consistent connection with the RB20 to come.

“That’s the main target,” Perez told Sky Sports F1 when asked if he is targeting the title in F1 2024?

“I already finished second and my main interest is to do one better. I’m aware of the challenge it is.

“We are going to take this winter time to try to start the season on a high and be able to maintain that level of consistency throughout the season.

“I think we need better pace, and a very consistent season. I think we went through a bit of a rollercoaster this year. Next year, we have a new opportunity.

“To be honest, I felt like I was not totally at one with this year’s car.

“I hope that next year we can be a lot better, a lot stronger. We came back towards the end of the year. I think the last few races have been a lot stronger for us.”

Of course, Perez also acknowledged the incredible force that was Verstappen at the wheel of the RB19, his 19 victories a new record for a single F1 season, as was his streak of 10 win in a row as part of that.

“We’ve got to give credit to Max,” said Perez. “I think he’s done the best season in history and he’s been outstanding.”

By finishing P2 in the Drivers’ Championship, Perez was able to give Red Bull their first one-two finish.

